The 2024 MLB trade deadline is on July 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and this year's deadline is expected to be just as hectic as ever. Deadline day always sees a ton of trades made around the league, both big and small. Contending teams will look to add the missing pieces for a World Series run while struggling teams will offload their talent for future assets.

This year is expected to be a seller's market. There are a lot more teams looking to add players than there are teams out of the postseason hunt. That means some huge deals will likely take place during the last day to make trades. In this article, we are going to look at which deals make too much sense. Here is one player each MLB team must acquire at the 2024 trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jack Flaherty

The Diamondbacks are fresh off an appearance in the World Series, but they only sit in third place in the NL West. Even so, the team made a late run last year that ended with an NL pennant, so you can expect the team to make the moves to make another unexpected late run.

One player who makes sense is Jack Flaherty, a starting pitcher on the Detroit Tigers. Arizona doesn't need many more bats, considering their lineup is full of young and exciting players on that side. The team has had more problems than expected with their rotation, though. Flaherty won't cost as much as some of the other arms on the trade market, considering he didn't do much for the Baltimore Orioles after they traded for him at the deadline last year. He has had a bounce-back season, though, and Arizona could bring him in as a rental to revive the rotation.

Atlanta Braves: Randy Arozarena

The Braves have been better than expected after their star outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr., suffered a season-ending injury. Even so, they still need to replace his production in a corner outfield spot. Randy Arozarena might be available, considering the state of the Tampa Bay Rays.

If Tampa Bay is willing to move off of him, then the Braves should pounce. No one can match Acuna's speed/power combination, but Arozarena will come closer than most.

Baltimore Orioles: Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet will be the top pitcher on the trading block ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the Orioles should do whatever it takes to land him. The reliever turned-starter is having a Cy Young-caliber season, as he ranks second in the MLB in strikeouts. The Chicago White Sox will demand a hefty trade return to move off of their young pitcher, but the Orioles have more trade assets than anyone else in the league.

Despite a number of young players graduating from their farm system in recent seasons, Baltimore still has more talent in the minors than anyone else. They have more talent than they can fit on their MLB roster, so they should cash in on their depth and land a star of Crochet's caliber. The team is stacked on offense, but injuries have made their rotation thinner than ideal for a World Series run. An ace like Crochet would fix that problem.

Boston Red Sox: Jack Flaherty

The Red Sox have the misfortune of playing in the stacked AL East, so they will need to add talent to continue contending with the other teams in their division. The team already made a move for Trey Wingenter, but they should still look to add another pitcher.

Jack Flaherty is a player who could help, but one who wouldn't deplete the team's farm system, considering securing a Wild Card spot still isn't a guarantee.

Chicago Cubs: Andrew Painter

The way Cody Bellinger's contract is set up, the Cubs will be at risk to losing him next offseason, especially after a disappointing year as a team. Chicago should look to get a return for Bellinger, and a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies could make sense. Andrew Painter is Philadelphia's top prospect, and with the Phillies desperate to win it all while their title window is still open, they may be willing to give up a prestigious asset.

Chicago White Sox: Coby Mayo

Jackson Holliday may be off limits in a potential trade with the Orioles, but Coby Mayo is still one of the best prospects in baseball, and Chicago should look to add him to their young core. The third baseman is blocked from playing time in Baltimore's system, but he would be a fantastic piece for Chicago going forward.

The White Sox are in a rebuild, and you can expect them to move on from a number of players at the MLB trade deadline, as they did at last year'd deadline and during the offseason.

Cincinnati Reds: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Reds need a boost on offense. By trading for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cincinnati would have an incredibly fun superstar duo, with Elly De La Cruz as the team's current star. Chisholm and De La Cruz would swipe bases at a historic rate and make highlight pays left and right. They would certainly help sell tickets, too.

Cleveland Guardians: Erick Fedde

You can expect the White Sox to blow things up at the MLB trade deadline. They will likely move on from a number of players. While many teams will be focused on targeting Garrett Crochet, the Guardians would be smart to pursue Erick Fedde. Fedde has had a great season in his first year back in MLB.

Colorado Rockies: Will Warren

The Rockies aren't usually super active at the MLB trade deadline, but this is the year to cash in on some of their best trade assets and make a blockbuster deal. Elias Diaz is 33 years old, so he doesn't fit into Colorado's long term plans. Catchers who can hit are valuable, so they team can surely net a good return for their backstop.

The Yankees are a team who are always active in the trade market. They are usually willing to move on from prospects to make a deal work, so Colorado should try and snag Will Warren. The right handed pitcher is 25 years old and is in Triple-A, so he could help the Rockies sooner than later.

Detroit Tigers: Kyle Hurt

It seems likely that the Tigers will sell of Jack Flaherty to the highest bidder, and there are likely to be plenty of suitors. The Los Angeles Dodgers are always willing to pay a premium price, and with the amount of injuries they've had in their rotation, they will be looking for a player of Flaherty's caliber to bring in.

Detroit should look to net one of Los Angeles' right handed pitchers who are close to the majors. Kyle Hurt might be the most realistic option.

Houston Astros: Tyler Anderson

After a disastrous start to their season, the Astros have gotten back on track and now have control of their division. Just a month or so ago there were questions about if Houston would be forced to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but now they will almost certainly be buyers.

Houston has shown a tendency to trade for veteran pitchers before, and they should do so again. Tyler Anderson would be a good get, and he will be available, considering the Los Angeles Angels' struggles.

Kansas City Royals: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The AL Central is arguably the weakest division in baseball, and the Royals are certainly in the hunt to make the postseason. Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be the piece to take the team to the next level, and he could be a high level contributor for years to come. The center fielder who converted from second base is arguably the biggest name on the trade market, and he would bring the star power to Kansas City that the Royals need.

Los Angeles Angels: Zach Dezenzo

We already said the Astros should trade for the Angels' Tyler Anderson, but Los Angeles should be wary about dealing with the Astros, considering Houston always seems to win their trades. Los Angeles could feel more comfortable if a Tyler Anderson deal included Zach Dezenzo, though. The third baseman fits a long-term need, and he is close to arriving to the majors.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty is going to have a market at the trade deadline. With the asking price for Garrett Crochet likely being too high for some teams, a number of teams will look at Flaherty as the next best thing. The injury bug has hit Los Angeles' rotation hard, so they will look to add pitching at the trade deadline.

The team does have plenty of talent at the position long term, though, as players like Walker Buehler, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Clayton Kershaw, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will eventually return from injury, and Shohei Ohtani will eventually pitch again. That means a rental makes sense, and Flaherty is the best rental available.

Miami Marlins: Ben Kudrna

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a massive star, and it will be sad to see the Marlins trade yet another talented young outfielder if they do choose to move on from Chisholm. A trade would be smart, though, considering the center fielder would net a huge return. The Royals have been linked to Chisholm in trade talks, and Miami should look to get one of Kansas City's best prospects in a potential trade. Ben Kudrna is the team's best pitching prospect.

Milwaukee Brewers: Carlos Estevez

The Brewers are always an interesting team when it comes to making trades. They have surprisingly traded away players like Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes before, even when they were contending for a postseason spot. The team was the first to make a trade in July, though, so they will likely be looking to add at the deadline.

Aaron Civale was the starting pitcher the team traded for. Now, they should look to add relief help. Carlos Estevez is an excellent choice to take up innings at the end of ball games.

Minnesota Twins: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers who have heard their name in trade rumors. Skubal is under team control for years to come, unlike teammate Jack Flaherty, so he should net a bigger return in a trade. The Tigers are reportedly looking to hold onto their pitcher, but the Twins should pursue the starter regardless in an effort to shore up their rotation.

New York Mets: Tanner Scott

Fans have wondered all season if the Mets will buy or sell at the trade deadline. If they choose to buy, then they will probably be after a reliever. Tanner Scott is one of the best bullpen arms who will be available at the trade deadline. Because Scott is a rental, he won't cost the team an arm and a leg, but he would help the Mets in trying to surpass the Braves in the NL East standings. New York has been surging as of late, and they are now firmly in the playoff picture.

New York Yankees: Elias Diaz

The Yankees, as always, have a lot of big-name sluggers on their roster. They are a team that will always look to add at the deadline, though, and they could use an upgrade at the catcher position. Elias Diaz is a former All-Star Game MVP, and he will be the best catcher available at the MLB trade deadline. Diaz has more pop than the average catcher, which would be much welcomed on a New York team that loves the long ball.

Oakland Athletics: Robby Snelling

Ethan Salas is considered untouchable out of the Padres farm system, but the Athletics might be able to snag the next best player in San Diego's minor league rosters if they were to trade Mason Miller to San Diego, as mentioned later in this article. San Diego's best pitching prospect is Robby Snelling.

Philadelphia Phillies: Luis Robert

Luis Robert is one of the most talented players in the MLB, and he has the potential to be a true difference-maker for the Phillies, were he traded to Philadelphia. Philadelphia is all in on a World Series run, and outfield help is their biggest need. Robert is a great outfielder with incredible speed.

The White Sox center fielder is also exceptional with the bat in his hand. Injuries are the only concern regarding Robert, so Philadelphia would need him to stay healthy for a postseason run.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Brent Rooker

Andrew McCutchen can't play forever, and the Pirates are in desperate need of more power-hitting. Brent Rooker, the Athletics designated hitter, just happens to be available in the trade market. The Pirates should make a deadline deal for the slugger who hit 30 home runs last year in what was his first All-Star appearance.

San Siego Padres: Mason Miller

The San Diego Padres lost some big-name players in the offseason. Juan Soto, Blake Snell, and Josh Hader all found new homes during the offseason, but Soto has already been replaced by Luis Arraez, and Snell has been replaced by Dylan Cease. Both star players were traded for before/near the start of the season.

Hader is the one star who still needs to be replaced, so expect the Padres to pursue a reliever like Mason Miller. The Athletics' relief pitcher is the hardest-throwing right hander in baseball, and he has years of team control left. The Padres aren't strangers to making big moves, and this would certainly qualify as yet another blockbuster for San Diego.

San Francisco Giants: Bo Bichette

The era of Brandon Crawford manning the shortstop position is over for the Giants. Nick Ahmed isn't a long term option at the position for San Francisco, so the team should consider trading for one of the best young shortstops in baseball in Bo Bichette.

Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays down year means the shortstop may be available at the MLB trade deadline at a cheaper-than-expected price. Bichette could be the team's star at the position for the next decade, as Crawford was for the previous decade plus.

Seattle Mariners: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Speaking of Blue Jays stars, the Mariners should trade for Toronto's other slugger; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The first baseman has been a megastar since he first joined the major league roster at the age of 20. The Mariners are an impressive team, but they could use another star to get them to the next level. First base is Seattle's biggest need now that they waived Ty France.

St. Louis Cardinals: Zach Eflin

The Cardinals have been rumored to be interested in Zach Eflin, and with the Tampa Bay Rays already starting a firesale, it would make perfect sense for the team to trade for the pitcher. Eflin's ERA has remained consistent over the last seven years, so you know what you are going to get out of him.

Tampa Bay Rays: Harry Ford

The Rays have already made two trades in July where they were the sellers, and more moves are likely to come out of Tampa Bay. It has been an unfortunate turn of events for the Rays after starting last season off as one of the best teams in MLB history because of a historic streak.

Now, it seems that they will be trading off talent for prospects. Luckily, they have plenty of players who could return a top-100 prospect. The Mariners have six top-100 prospects. Trading for one of them could improve Tampa Bay's future outlook and get them back on track. Catching prospect Harry Ford is ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in baseball.

Texas Rangers: Luis Robert

Things have not gone as planned for the defending champions, and their disappointing season might force the Rangers to sell at the deadline. Still, you can't count out the Rangers from making a splashy move, considering the team knows they have what it takes to win it all.

If the Rangers go all in for a blockbuster trade, then they look to add outfield help. Luis Robert wouldn't ease Texas' payroll concerns, but he would make them a better team for the foreseeable future. Robert hasn't put it all together yet, but at his best, he has MVP-caliber talent.

Toronto Blue Jays: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Trading away superstars including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette seems like a very realistic possibility for the Blue Jays at this point. Blowing things up is never an easy pill to swallow, though, so Toronto may instead look to add some pieces that can contribute to a potential bounce-back season next year.

Kevin Kiermaier has had a disastrous season for the Jays this year, so Toronto could gauge the market on other center fielders. If the asking price isn't too high for Jazz Chisholm Jr., than Toronto should look into bringing him into the fold.

Washington Nationals: Devin Saltiban

The Nationals already traded arguably their best trade chip in Hunter Harvey, but they likely aren't done making moves. Kyle Finnegan could be the next player on the move, and he has already been rumored to the Phillies. A young prospect like Devin Saltiban would be an intriguing prospect to pluck from the Phillies farm system.