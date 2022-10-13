Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed until Friday due to weather

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were set to play Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday, but it won’t happen. Due to brutal weather conditions in the Big Apple, this contest has been postponed until Friday at 1:07 PM ET:

Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/OyWtLomUr6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 13, 2022

The Yankees currently lead the series 1-0 after a 4-1 win on Tuesday behind an absolute gem from ace Gerrit Cole. It’s still expected to be Nestor Cortes vs Shane Bieber on the mound come Friday, two guys who had fantastic seasons for their respective ball clubs.

As noted by New York’s Twitter, tickets for Thursday’s Game 2 are of course eligible for the rescheduled matchup. Game 3 was scheduled for Saturday in Cleveland, which should likely still go on as planned. It’ll just mean a quick turnaround for both teams in order to get this series done sooner rather than later.

Neither team did much offensively in the ALDS opener, but the Yankees got a power boost from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo, who both hit homers. In fact, that was Bader’s first long ball in the pinstripes. Cleveland meanwhile had just four hits.

Thankfully, the weather forecast on Friday in the Bronx is looking mint. It’s cloudy and sunny with a high of 20 and a low of 10. However, it’s kind of a brutal time to have a playoff game. Remember, most people work day jobs. 1 PM makes it difficult for the regular 9-5 to be in attendance.

On a more positive note, at least it won’t be cold for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 since it’s in the afternoon.