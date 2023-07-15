We are in the second half of the MLB season, and the stretch run is here. We are ready to share our MLB odds series and make a 2023 American League Rookie of the Year prediction and pick for the rest of the season.

The AL Rookie of the Year battle is heating up. Now, we enter the second half of the season, and we have some contenders that are making a name for themselves. Josh Jung, Masataka Yoshida, and Gunnar Henderson have emerged as top-tier candidates for this award. Significantly, all three are doing well and helping their teams stay in playoff position. We are here to look at how their season has gone and evaluate their chances of winning.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Odds

Josh Jung: +160

Masataka Yoshida: +330

Gunnar Henderson: +330

Why Josh Jung Will Win 2023 American League Rookie of the Year

Jung has been one of the main reasons why the Rangers have thrived. Significantly, he came into today's game batting .278 with 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 62 runs. Jung has been a consistent hitter and helped the Texas Rangers soar to the top of the AL West. Additionally, batting behind Adolis Garcia in the lineup has helped him, as pitchers are often afraid to pitch to him. But they run into Jung, who also has Jonah Heim batting right behind him. Therefore, Jung gets a lot of chances to do damage.

But the time is now to maintain consistency. Ultimately, what he does going forward will determine if he maintains his lead in the Rookie of the Year chase. Jung has maintained an ability to hit the baseball. However, he has also capitalized on opponent weaknesses. Jung is currently hitting .356 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and 24 runs against left-handed pitching. Significantly, he hits more for power against right-handed pitchers and average against left-handed tossers.

Jung is an incredibly strong candidate to win the American League Rookie of the Year award. However, he still has work to do and likely needs to hit the ball more often. His home runs gives him an edge. However, his lower batting average might give him a weakness. It could come into play when the writers vote for the winner.

Why Masataka Yoshida Will Win 2023 American League Rookie of the Year

Yoshida is a pillar for the Boston Red Sox and a force at the top of the lineup. Now, he is trying to help the Sox make the playoffs while also winning the Rookie of the Year award. Yoshida came into today's contest batting .317 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 48 runs. Amazingly, he came into the game with eight straight games with two-or-more hits.

Yoshida is third on the Sox in RBIs and has benefited from hitting in front of Justin Turner and Rafael Devers. Ultimately, when opposing pitchers see those two in the lineup, they are more likely to give Yoshida good pitches to hit. It has resulted in plenty of opportunities for Yoshida. Thus, he has found ways to capitalize on these chances. Yoshida has made opposing pitchers pay for any mistakes and built opportunities for his teammates to drive him in. Now, he looks to keep the momentum going in the second half of the season to give himself a chance to snag the prestigious American League Rookie of the Year award.

Yoshida has a good chance of winning the award. Ultimately, he does not hit for power but does everything else to help his team win. If Yoshida can finish the season with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 100 runs, it should be enough to put him at the top of the list.

Why Gunnar Henderson Will Win 2023 American League Rookie of the Year

Henderson started the season slowly after a lot of hype. However, he has recovered over the last two months and had some great games recently. Henderson is currently batting .244 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 43 runs. Ultimately, he must continue to build on the momentum he gained over the last month. Some of his highlights included a two-home run, five-RBI game against the Yankees. Amazingly, he has shown how good he can be.

But Henderson started the season slowly and still has not fully recovered. Thus, it might be difficult for him to put himself in contention for the award. Henderson needs to have a nearly perfect second half to have a chance.

Final 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick

It is between Jung and Yoshida for me. Ultimately, you go with the guy that gives your team the best chance to win with their production. Jung is the pick here as he has helped the Rangers thrive.

Final 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick: Josh Jung: +160