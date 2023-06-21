Ronald Acuna Jr. is tearing up the National League and is the current favorite to win NL MVP. Acuna Jr. is on pace for a 40-40 season … and bettors can be a part of it.

FanDuel has provided odds in which he either will or will not achieve the 40-40 season. For those who don't know what a 40-40 season is, it's when a player hits 40 home runs and also steals 40 total bases during the course of the regular season. This feat has only been done four times. Jose Canseco (42-40) did it first in 1988, followed by Barry Bonds (42-40) in 1996. The great Alex Rodriguez accomplished it two years after Bonds did when he broke it by hitting 42 homers and stealing 46 bases. Showcasing a bit more power, Alfonso Soriano was the last to do it in 2006 when he smashed 46 bombs and stole 41 bases.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 40-40 Season Specials

Will Ronald Acuña Jr. Join the 40-40 Club in the 2023 Season? (40 Home Runs & 40 Stolen Bases)

Yes: +280

No: -390

Why Ronald Acuna Jr. Could Achieve 40-40

The biggest reason why I think this feat could happen is because the MVP favorite bats leadoff for the top team in the National League. As the leadoff hitter, he will likely get a ton more ABs to add on to his .403 OBP. Acuna has slowed down his home runs, as he has 15 as of now. He's already taken 31 bags this season which means that he only needs to really focus on the home runs to accomplish the 40-40.

Why Ronald Acuna Jr. Could Not Achieve 40-40

Acuna Jr. has only hit 40 home runs in a season once which came in 2019. That was also the last time he played a full season. Acuna is on pace to play at least 155 games this year which means he will get close to 40. He just needs to hit a few in bunches but as of now, it seems a bit far-stretched for him to get to 40 homers as the season is almost halfway finished.