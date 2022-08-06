MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick.

The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. Then, Stassi clobbered an absolute shot to left field. The two-run bomb was his seventh in 2022, giving the Angels a 3-0 lead. Next, the Halos brought Jesse Chavez in to close the game. Chavez struck out the first hitter and then walked Jesse Winker. Then, Jake Lamb singled to center. Chavez got the next hitter out. Ultimately, Adam Frazier delivered an RBI double to right, and Ty France followed with an RBI single to tie the game. The game went into extras, and the Angels won it with a Taylor Ward sacrifice fly.

The Angels will start Jaime Barria on the hill today. Barria is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 games. Though he has started in the past, this will be the first start for him in 2022. Barria is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA in seven starts and nine appearances against the Mariners throughout his career.

George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners. Kirby is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA. Recently, he tossed four innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits. Kirby went 0-0 with a 2.21 ERA in July. Significantly, he faced the Angels one time on June 16, going six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits with one home run in a loss.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-132)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels still have Shohei Ohtani but he could rest for one of the games. Ultimately, it will be up to the rest of their offense to do anything. Ward did his part yesterday, and Ohtani contributed. Luis Rengifo had a 2 for 4 night and Jo Adell went 1 for 2. Unfortunately, Jared Walsh continues to struggle, going 0 for 4. He is batting .210 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 15 runs since June 1. Walsh had 10 home runs going into that game and looked to be on pace for 30. Ultimately, it has not worked out that way. Walsh hit .277 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 70 runs last season, displaying his massive potential. Now, he must finish the season strong and prove to the Angels that he has some value.

Rengifo has done well against the Mariners in 2022, batting .344 (11 for 32) with one home run, one RBI, and three runs over nine games. Thus, he must continue the trend to help the Angels win.

The Angels will cover the spread if Barria can pitch a decent game and the bullpen can hold their end. Mostly, the halos need their offense to work. Walsh and Rengifo must contribute and help Ohtani. It is the only way the Angels will mount anything.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are right in the thick of the playoff picture and have accomplished this with solid pitching and hitting. Julio Rodriguez could be in the ‘rookie of the year’ running, batting .271 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 55 runs. Additionally, France continues to produce, batting .307 with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 39 runs. But the Mariners still have work to do.

Seattle ranks 25th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, 21st in runs, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Those are signs of a team that is patient and can hit the long ball. Conversely, it is also signs of a team that cannot hit the ball in any other situation. The Mariners will either hit home runs or strike out.

Luckily, their pitching has helped ease the blow. Seattle is collectively seventh in the majors in team ERA and 12th in batting average against. The Mariners will have one of their better young starters on the mound today, and he must deliver.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can get to Barria early. Likewise, they must find multiple ways to score and bring runners home. It will not be easy, but the Mariners can get it done offensively. Kirby must connect on his pitches.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Angels are somehow 6-3 against the Mariners. Despite being a bad team, they have dominated this series. However, the Mariners have the better starter in Game 1. It will motivate them to take the first game, especially after losing last night. Expect Kirby to shut down the pathetic Angels offense and lead the Mariners to cover this spread.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+110)