MLB Odds: Astros vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 7/24/2022

The Houston Astros are looking to sweep the Seattle Mariners today as they wrap up a three-game series. Heading into the all-star break, the Mariners were one of the hottest teams in baseball, going on a 14-game winning streak, but that broke with this series as the Astros won both games one and two and now looking to sweep. Can they get it done or will the Mariners hold their ground? Let’s get into it.

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146) (-124 ML)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-176) (+106 ML)

Over: 7 (-104)

Under: 7 (-118)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long as they keep ahold of the lead in the AL West. They currently sit at the top of the division with an overall record of 63-32, 12.0 games ahead of the Mariners. The Stros are on a tear right now as they keep their winning streak alive, trying to sweep the Mariners while they’re at it. They’re also ranked first in the league for overall ERA without any real big names (besides Justin Verlander), striking fear in the hearts of opponents. With that said, on the mound today for the Stros will be all-star lefty Framber Valdez, who is 8-4 through 18 starts, throwing a 2.66 ERA. He’s looked really good lately, enough to get an all-star spot, and will look to finish off the Mariners today.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners closed off the second half of the season with a 14-game winning streak before having it briefly cooled off by the Astros. They still sit in second place in the AL West, 12.0 games behind Houston, but an overall record now of 51-44. They are still very much in playoff contention as the season goes on, but they need to find that pep in their step once again if they want to make a deep run. Their pitching really came alive during the streak, posting a team ERA of 2.41 within the last 15 games played. Today, the Mariners will look to get a win with 2021 AL Cy Young award winner, Robbie Ray. He had a slow start but is kicking back into gear as he is holding an 8-6 record with a 3.54 ERA. Hopefully he can help the Mariners get out of this sweep situation.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Astros have been dominating all season long, and this series is no different. However, I don’t think the Mariners will just roll over, they’re still coming off a huge winning streak and they want that momentum back. Good pitching from both sides suggests a low-scoring game, but a total of 7 is still a bit low for my liking to take the under. Let’s cut the chase here, I think the Mariners fight back and get a win today. It’s a risky pick, sure, but I can’t see them being swept at home after going through a 14-game winning streak. They need to prove that they belong near the top, and I think that’s what they’ll do today.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (+106)