The Toronto Blue Jays (18-10) take on the Boston Red Sox (15-14) in an AL East matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we give a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Blue Jays are off to an excellent start this season. Unfortunately for them, the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are off to a better start, so the Blue Jays sit third in the AL East. Toronto has been playing well in their last 10 though. They are 7-3 and have won three straight series. In those nine games, the Blue Jays pitching staff allowed just 17 runs, including three shutouts. They are going to need the pitching staff to stay hot in this series with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are above .500, but because the AL East is so strong, they are tied for last. They have won six of their last 10 to get themselves above .500, though. Boston has won four of their last five series and are feeling good about where they are at right now. In the last seven days, the Red Sox offense is hitting .279 and that has raised their season average to .257. They are going to need to come alive offensively if they want to win another series.

These teams are playing for the first time. However, they are division opponents, so they will have plenty of opportunities to face each other. Jose Berrios will be pitching for Toronto while Corey Kluber is on the bump for the Red Sox.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+104)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: Sportsnet Canada, NESN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are pitching very good right now. They have lowered their ERA to below 4.00 and are now 12th in the MLB in that category. After a rough two starts to begin the season, Berrios has been locked in for the Blue Jays. In his last 19 innings pitched (three starts), Berrios has allowed just three runs on 11 hits while striking out 18. He has lowered his WHIP to 1.08 and has just five walks all season. He has a tough matchup Monday night, but he is back to being a top of the rotation starting pitcher.

The Blue Jays are facing a pitcher that has struggled all year. Kluber has given up less than four runs just twice in his five starts. The Red Sox are just 1-4 when Kluber starts. Kluber has also given up a home run in every game he has pitched. Toronto has some real power in their lineup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette and George Springer. The Blue Jays should be able to hit the ball hard and far in this game.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox need to find a way to score some runs in this game. Kluber is bound to give some runs up, so the Red Sox have to keep up offensively. The Red Sox are ninth in the MLB in batting average and eighth in on-base percentage. As mentioned before, the Red Sox are hitting .279 in the last seven days. This season against right-handed pitchers, The Red Sox are hitting .263. They are much better against right-handers and should be able to put something together offensively in this game.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are playing well this season and are pitching even better. Expect them to continue that in this game. Toronto should come away with the victory.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+104), Under 10 (-115)