Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) visit the Kansas City Royals (1-4) on Wednesday night! First pitch is slated for 7:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals

TV: MLB Network, Sportsnet, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Record: 2-3 (Tied for fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 1-4 (20%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

Toronto hasn’t started the way many expected. While taking one against the Cardinals is nothing to scoff at, a series-opening loss to the Royals leaves a lot to be desired. That being said, the Blue Jays bounced back and took the most recent game against Kansas City. After a strong 2023, expectations are sky-high for a Blue Jays roster loaded with star talent. However, the Blue Jays will need to keep their bats rolling tonight if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Alex Manoah makes his second start of the season tonight. He certainly will be looking to rebound after a disastrous debut. Although he didn’t factor into the decision thanks to some offensive heroics, the Cardinals smacked Manoah around. The burley starter allowed five runs on nine hits – including two home runs. He lasted just 3.1 innings and struck out a measly three hitters. Make no mistake, though, Manoah is an ace. He broke out last season to the tune of a 16-7 record and a 2.24 ERA. While his 8.2 K/9 fell compared to his rookie season’s 10.2 K/9, he excelled at forcing ground balls. Additionally, Manoah dominated the Royals last season. In two starts, he picked up two wins, struck out 10, and allowed just a single run.

If the Blue Jays are going to cover as road favorites they’re going to need to provide Manoah with some run support. Third baseman Matt Chapman is among the hottest hitters in the league through five games. The veteran has been an on-base machine, holding a .579 average and .619 OBP thus far. With five hits in the first two games of the series, look for him to stay hot.

The X-factor for Toronto is star Vlad Guerrero Jr. The 24-year-old is still looking for his first home run of the season but has driven in four runs. Entering his fifth season, Guerrero is an established superstar and it is only a matter of time before he gets hot this season.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Record: 1-4 (Fifth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 1-4 (20%)

Over Record: 2-3 (40%)

Kansas City predictably started this season off slow. They were swept by the Twins at home before exploding for nine runs in the series opener against the Blue Jays. That being said, the Royals came back to earth yesterday and scored just a single run. Nevertheless, as 1.5-run underdogs at home, the Royals certainly have a chance to cover the spread. That is, of course, provided they can muster up some offense.

Veteran Zack Greinke makes his second start of the season tonight after a strong debut. Despite picking up a loss, Greinke looked solid as he allowed just two runs and six hits in 5.1 innings. While it remains to be seen what the 39-year-old has in the tank for the entire season, he has shown the ability to put up quality starts despite his age. Greinke put together a solid 2022 campaign despite his 4-9 record. His 3.68 ERA was his lowest mark since 2019 although his 4.8 K/9 was the lowest total of his career. That being said, he did struggle against the Blue Jays last season – picking up a four-inning loss while allowing three runs.

If the Royals are going to cover tonight they’re going to need to get to opposing starter Alex Manoah. Kansas City struggled offensively thus far as their leading hitter holds a measly .267 batting average. That belongs to veteran Salvador Perez. The 32-year-old catcher may be past his prime but he still gives the Royals a strong bat in the heart of their lineup. He predictably regressed last season after a 48-home run campaign in 2021. That being said, injuries likely played a role in his “down” year but he smiled blasted 23 homers, and drove in 76 runs. Although he is still looking for his first homer and RBI, his .267 average is encouraging.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick

Considering Manoah’s dominance over Kansas City last season, look for him, and the Blue Jays, to bounce back and take an easy W tonight.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-110)