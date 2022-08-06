MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The New York Mets will look to take on their NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves for the second game of this double-header. This second game will be the fourth game of this five-game series where the series is split between them. Both of these teams are fighting for the top spot in the division, but who can pull away with the victory tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Mets prediction and pick.

*This article is posted prior to the ending of game one.*

Here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Game 2 Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-210) (+112 ML)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+172) (-132 ML)

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have been hot on the tail of the Mets in the NL East all season long as they currently sit in second place, just 3.5 games behind them. The defending World Series champs are 64-43 on the season so far and will very likely snag a wild-card seed at worst, giving them another run at the title. Because this is game two of this double-header, the starting lineups could change, but starting pitcher for the Braves will be their ace, Max Fried, who is pitching a 10-3 record this season with a 2.58 ERA. He’ll look to bring home a win for the Braves tonight to help bring them closer to first place in the division.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been playing very good baseball so far this season as they lead the NL East by 3.5 games over the Braves with a total record of 67-39. The Mets have also been 8-2 in their last 10 games and made some pick-ups at the trade deadline to help improve their slugging abilities. Starting on the mound tonight for the Mets will be one of their many aces, Max Scherzer, as he is pitching a 7-2 record with a 2.13 ERA. He’ll look to get another win for the Mets as they try to improve on their lead in the division tonight.

Final Braves-Mets Game 2 Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of the aces tonight as both of the pitchers have high reputations for shutting teams down defensively. With that said, regardless of what happens in game one, this game is going to be a hard-fought battle. Because of that, and the possible fatigue from the first game, I’m going to take the under. It’s a little low for my liking at a solid 7 runs, but I think it’s certainly doable with pitching like this.

Final Braves-Mets Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Under 7 (-115)