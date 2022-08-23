MLB Odds: Braves vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Atlanta Braves at the beautiful PNC Park for game two of this three-game midweek series. The Braves took game one with a 2-1 victory as the Pirates find themselves on a three-game losing streak. With that, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Pirates prediction and pick.

Here are the Braves-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Pirates Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-152) (-270 ML)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+126) (+220 ML)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have been playing some really good baseball lately as they have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and continue to chase down the Mets for first place in the NL East. The Braves are currently 76-48 on the season but still 3.0 games behind the Mets. Luckily for them, Max Fried will get the start on the mound tonight as he is pitching an 11-4 record with a 2.60 ERA. He’ll be looking to keep the Braves’ momentum going against a struggling Pirates team tonight.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have been the Pirates this year, and as per usual, have not had a good season. They currently sit dead last in the NL Central while still 23.5 games behind the Cardinals for first place, and 2.0 games behind the Reds for fourth. They find themselves on a three-game losing streak, which is nothing new for this ball club as they have an overall record of 47-75 on the season. Starting on the mound tonight for the Buccos will be JT Brubaker, who is pitching a 3-10 record with a 4.19 ERA on the season. He’ll look to get the Pirates back on track with a win against the defending World Series champs.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This is a bit of a no-brainer if I may say so myself. One of the hottest teams in baseball is going up against one of the coldest teams in baseball, and if that isn’t a clear enough sign to bet on the Braves tonight, I don’t know what is. Give me the Braves run line. It’s bad odds for a reason, just add it to another quick parley and hope for the best, or keep it as a straight bet and just wait on the free money to roll in.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-152)