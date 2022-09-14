The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Cardinals prediction and pick.

Corbin Burnes will be the opener for the Brewers in a bullpen game for Milwaukee. Adam Wainwright will start for the Cardinals.

Corbin Burnes has not been at his very best for most of the past month, while the Brewers have failed to make a big push in the National League wild card race. Burnes has had a number of uneven outings, and that fact — the lack of consistent dominance from their ace — has hampered the Brewers in recent weeks. However, in his most recent outing last week against the San Francisco Giants, Burnes was brilliant. He allowed one run in eight innings and provided the shutdown, give-me-the-ball-and-I’ll-take-care-of-everything performance the Brewers need a lot more of down the stretch. This game against the Cardinals would be a great time for Burnes to affirm his excellence and help Milwaukee chase down the San Diego Padres in the pursuit of the third and final National League wild card berth.

Adam Wainwright is heading for the home stretch of the season and his Cardinal career. The centerpiece of the 2006 World Series championship team in St. Louis is still getting the job done for the Redbirds, though at an older age, the high-level consistency isn’t quite what it once was. Wainwright had a mediocre outing last week against the Washington Nationals. This would be a great time to bounce back and bring St. Louis one step closer to a division championship, heading into the postseason. The prospect of a Burnes-Wainwright matchup, one more time, is a treat for baseball fans. Even though we haven’t seen these guys at their absolute best, it’s always an anticipated matchup when they face each other. The obvious knowledge from both men that they have to outduel the other creates an extra spicy dimension to this contest. It might also be the last time they face each other, though we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 7 (-108)

Under: 7 (-112)

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

The Brewers hammered Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday night, showing the urgency they need to carry through the remainder of the season. The Brewers know that time and opportunities are running short. That should fuel them in their bid to overtake the Padres in the wild card chase. The fact that they have Corbin Burnes on the mound should relax them, give them confidence, and give their hitters a good approach against Wainwright in the early innings, knowing they can be patient at the plate and be selective. No one should be swinging out of his shoes in the first few innings. The Brewers can settle into this game and play it the way they want to.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover the Spread

Adam Wainwright has answered the bell so many times for the Cardinals over the years in moments such as this one. It’s one more time for him, and Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols, against a team the Cardinals have generally outplayed in high-stakes encounters over the past 15 years. You know Wainwright will be pumped up for this one, and that is something the Cardinals could benefit from.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

It’s not an easy game to pick, but the Brewers’ statement performance on Tuesday against a red-hot pitcher bodes well for them here.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5