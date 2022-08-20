MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs as the two teams meet at Wrigley Field on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Cubs defeated the Brewers 8-7 in a game with plenty of firepower. The Brewers struck first when Andrew McCutchen ripped a shot to deep left field for a home run. It was his third in two days and 14th of the season, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead. Then, the Cubs answered in their half when Franmil Reyes ripped an RBI triple to score the tying run, making it 2-2. The Brew Crew trailed 4-2 when Rowdy Tellez lifted a shot to deep center for his 25th home run in 2022, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Next, Hunter Renfroe blasted a moonshot off the scoreboard for a two-run blast. The home run was his 22nd of the season, giving Milwaukee a 5-4 lead.

Later in the fifth, Patrick Wisdom struck a blast to deep center field. It was his 22nd of the season, making it 6-5 Cubs. The Cubs trailed again in the sixth when Christopher Morel approached the plate. Then, Morel launched a two-run shot to left field, giving the Cubs the lead for good.

The Brewers will roll with Freddy Peralta on the hill today. Peralta is 4-3 with a 4.21 ERA. Recently, he tossed four innings while allowing one earned run on two hits. It was the walks that caused the early exit. Significantly, Peralta allowed four free base runners. Peralta is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA over three starts in August.

The Cubs will turn to Marcus Strowman on the hill. Strowman is 3-5 with a 3.96 ERA. Recently, he tossed 4 2/3 innings while allowing four runs (none earned) on six hits. Strowman is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA over three starts in August. Additionally, he has done well against the Brewers in 2022, going 1-0 with an 0.75 ERA. Strowman is 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA over four career starts against the Brewers.

Here are the Brewers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cubs Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are 6-10 in August. Consequently, the slump is happening at the worst time with the playoffs approaching. There is still time, but the Brewers must find ways to win ballgames. They have continued to have an average offense in August, managing 3.75 runs per game. Conversely, their pitching staff has allowed 4.25 runs per game this month, signaling the disparity.

Renfroe hit a home run yesterday but has otherwise struggled in August. He is batting .228 (13 for 57) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs. Likewise, Christian Yelich has not had the best month. Yes, he did go 2 for 5 yesterday with an RBI. It offered little encouragement. Yelich is batting .197 with one home run, three RBIs, and 10 runs over 16 games in August.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they get a good outing out of Peralta. Moreover, Milwaukee needs Renfroe and Yelich to produce at the plate. The Brewers cannot make the playoffs if their offense does not execute on opportunities. Likewise, they must keep the ball in the yard when on the mound. The Brewers allowed two home runs yesterday. Thus, they have to fix these issues.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are not a good team. However, they have competed against their divisional rivals. The Cubs are 8-6 against the Brewers in 2022. Additionally, they are 5-3 against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field.

Wisdom is not the best contact hitter, but he does have a bright future ahead. His 22 home runs tie the team lead in deep shots. Also, he has helped the Cubs win game often this season. Wisdom has struggled in August, batting .189 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs. He must adjust his game. Additionally, Wisdom must find a rhythm. Suzuki has been okay, batting .242 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 37 runs. Likewise, he is struggling in August, batting .172 with one home run, seven RBIs, and nine runs. These two are the centerpieces for the future in Chicago.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Strowman gives a good outing. Additionally, if they can bash home runs, they will beat the odds.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Strowman loves facing the Brewers and the Brewers are struggling. It offers a recipe for disaster for the Brew Crew. Consequently, the Brewers’ inability to beat the Cubs has cost them valuable games in the playoff race. Expect more of the same as the Cubs take another game from their rivals.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)