MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick.

Adrian Houser gets the ball for the Brewers, while Andrew Heaney takes the hill for the Dodgers.

Adrian Houser has not pitched since June 30. It will be fascinating to see how sharp he is after nearly two full months on the shelf. The Brewers certainly need all the reinforcements they can get, given the struggles of the bullpen in recent weeks, plus the injury to Aaron Ashby.

Houser posted a 4.72 ERA in three months of work in 2022. He was part of the Brewer rotation at the very start of the season, making his first start on April 11. He pitched 76 1/3 innings and allowed 40 earned runs. His ERA in June, before his injury, was 6.30. Will he be similarly ineffective or find a groove in this situation?

Andrew Heaney has pitched sparingly for the Dodgers this year. He made only three appearances before the All-Star break. He pitched on June 19 and didn’t pitch again for Los Angeles until July 27, when he was integrated into the rotation on a regular basis, given the accumulated injuries elsewhere on the staff. June 19 was the last time Heaney has pitched five full innings. His body and arm are being monitored very closely by Dave Roberts and the coaching staff. He delivered a few solid performances, but he didn’t pitch past the fifth inning in any of them. He is a guy who does not see the third time through the order for opposing hitters. He gets pulled before then.

Also notable is the fact that Heaney was tagged for five runs in 4 2/3 innings by the Brewers last week in Milwaukee. It will be interesting to see if Heaney is able to adjust. It’s worth noting, though, that he was pitching against Corbin Burnes in that game and knew he had to be perfect. Against Houser, it might be a different story.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB odds.

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (+108)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

This has been a weird series. Eric Lauer dominated the Dodgers on Monday, and Corbin Burnes got crushed by the Dodgers on Tuesday. If black is white and north is south and everything else about this series remains upside-down, Houser will outpitch Heaney, even though Heaney’s ERA is roughly three runs lower. That point aside, the Brewers were embarrassed on Tuesday. They will play with pride. Also, they figured out Andrew Heaney last week, so they could certainly hit him hard again and score several runs, en route to covering the spread. They could even win the game outright.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

After hammering Corbin Burnes on Tuesday, following their wipeout of Sandy Alcantara on Sunday, it’s clear the Dodgers know how to hit elite pitchers. Now they just need to hit Adrian Houser. It shouldn’t be too hard. Heaney is likely to bounce back and pitch better than he did in Milwaukee last week. The Dodgers should feel great about their position heading into this game.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers lost the Monday matchup they figured to win, with Julio Urias going up against Eric Lauer. They won a matchup many thought they would lose, with Corbin Burnes pitching against them on Tuesday. This is a stay-away game, but if you insist on a pick, go with the Dodgers.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5