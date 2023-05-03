Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Rockies.

The Milwaukee Brewers are not in first place in the National League Central, but that’s not because of anything they have failed to do. The Brewers are 18-11, which is a winning percentage better than .600. If any team wins over 60 percent of its games, it is performing at a high level. Winning 60 percent of one’s games, if carried through a 162-game season, translates to 97 wins. That will easily make the playoffs, and it will very probably win the division. Teams can’t worry about the standings in early May. Just playing good baseball and sustaining quality performance throughout the season are the main goals. The Brewers are doing that. If the Pittsburgh Pirates, currently 20-10, keep winning more than the Brewers, so be it … but the Pirates are likely to go through a few rough patches. If Milwaukee keeps winning at a 60-percent pace, it should be in great shape in late September.

Here are the Brewers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 12 (-108)

Under: 12 (-112)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers’ offense was shut down in Coors Field on Tuesday in a loss to the Rockies. That might seem like a reason to pick against Milwaukee, but the larger point to make is that a good team such as the Brew Crew is unlikely to get shut down two straight games in Denver by the Rockies. Bad teams might struggle to score against this Colorado pitching staff, but good teams should not have consecutive bad games at the plate. You should expect to see the Milwaukee offense come alive in this game, and if it does, starting pitcher Eric Lauer should be able to make a high run total stand up.

The other reason to pick the Brewers here is that Colorado, despite showing some signs of improved pitching in the first week of the season, hasn’t been able to maintain that standard. We see it occasionally, as was the case in last week’s wins over the Cleveland Guardians, but we don’t see it regularly enough to put full trust in this team. The Rockies are in the National League West basement for a reason. They don’t have enough of anything to make a credible run at a wild card spot. This team will be buried in the standings all season long.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies’ win on Tuesday should give this team confidence that it can deliver good pitching performances against quality opponents. We don’t see it every day, but we see good pitching often enough to create the possibility that maybe this team can eventually establish a higher floor in terms of regular pitching performance. If that happens, the hitters on this team might relax and not press. Hitters know that the margins for this team are small as long as the pitching remains inconsistent. Winning a tough, well-pitched game versus the Brewers on Tuesday might feed a new and higher level of belief for this Colorado roster, which needs reasons to believe this season can amount to something.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are not going to get contained in two straight games at Coors Field. Take the Brewers.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5