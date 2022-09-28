MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick.

The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.

The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to make a late push for the postseason. They are (82-72) with eight games remaining on the season with a 4-game series against the Miami Marlins next. This game against the Cardinals is huge for them to gain momentum heading into a favorable series. The Marlins have been one of the worst teams in the second half of the season and are (64-90).

Here are the Cardinals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-162)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Cardinals is southpaw Jose Quintana. The former Pittsburgh Pirate is enjoying a successful season with a (6-6) record and 3.03 ERA in 157.2 innings. His last four starts have been excellent as he has given up a combined two runs. In fact, the Red Birds won all five of his last starts with his last coming against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers. Quintana went 6.2 innings allowing just five hits and zero runs. The lefty struck out six which led to an 11-0 win in LA. That was the same game that saw the legendary Albert Pujols strike 700 career home runs.

After struggling last week, the Cardinals’ offense is alive and well again. They saw three-straight shutouts that came against the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres but responded with 11 against the Dodgers in one game and then scored six last night. The playoffs are looming and now would be a bad time for the offense to fall apart. Pujols hitting 700 last week should be a spark for the offense that already contains two MVP candidates. If Goldy and Arenado are on their game tonight then the Cardinals will be in this game.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are sending out right-hander Brandon Woodruff for the final game of the series. Woodruff continues to be electric with a (12-4) record and a 3.18 ERA in 141.1 innings. The right-hander pitches even better at home with a (7-0) record and 2.16 ERA. He has 173 strikeouts on the year which is good for 20th in baseball. The Brewers desperately need his best stuff once again tonight as they are fighting to gain ground on the Philadelphia Phillies and Padres. Woodruff needs another quality start against the Cardinals to give them a chance to cover this spread.

Milwaukee has lost two straight since winning their previous four in a row. The offense hasn’t really been a factor and it needs to step up now. They don’t have much time left and will have to win a majority of their final eight games to have a chance. Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and Hunter Renfroe need to showcase the power to get the Brewers back on track. They contain a lineup capable of making a run, however, it must catch fire right now.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup that contains elite pitching. Both starters are pitching well lately and I think it will be a close affair because of it. Take the Cardinals to cover this spread on the road.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-162)