The St. Louis Cardinals will travel to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a Friday night MLB matchup at American Family Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below.

St. Louis has long been one of the better franchises in the league, winning the NL Central with a 93-69 record last season. The playoffs were unsuccessful, as the Cardinals were swept by the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. Manager Oliver Marmol’s team is littered with talent. With some recent tension, St. Louis began the season 2-4.

Milwaukee narrowly missed the playoffs last season, going 86-76, falling just one game short of the final Wild Card spot. Some underperforming stars are likely the reason to point to the disappointing end. A strong pitching staff is the strength of this squad. The Brewers have gone 5-1 to open the season.

Here are the Cardinals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-160)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis boasts a strong lineup, led by reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt slashed .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs last season. Nolan Arenado, in addition to his otherworldly defense, has been electric at the plate in two seasons with St. Louis. Arenado clubbed 30 home runs and 42 doubles last season. Top prospect Jordan Walker earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with a strong spring and brings top-of-the-scale power. Walker has hit .333 with two doubles and a home run. Second-year infielder Nolan Gorman has belted two home runs, tying with Brendan Donovan for the team lead.

Jack Flaherty will start for the Cardinals, making his second of the season. In his first, Flaherty struck out four while allowing no hits across five shutout innings. Flaherty’s fastball velocity was down in his first start, but increased usage of his slider helped limit the damage from seven walks. Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley, with their 100+ mph fastballs, form a potent back of the bullpen duo.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Christian Yelich has endured a bit of a power outage the last two seasons, combining for just 23 home runs. Still, Yelich has found other ways to be productive, hitting 25 doubles and stealing 19 bases last season, good for a 2.7 bWAR. Jesse Winker is a huge addition to the lineup, another powerful lefty bat in the outfield. In an All-Star 2021 season, Winker belted 24 home runs in just 110 games. Brian Anderson, who was non-tendered by Miami this off-season, has been great as a Brewer, hitting .500 with three home runs and 10 RBI, all of which lead the team. Speedy rookie Garrett Mitchell, who earned a late-season cameo last year, has hit .300 with three home runs. Should Mitchell find a way to drive the ball in the air, he will be an impact center fielder for Milwaukee.

Brandon Woodruff, the second fiddle to Corbin Burnes, will be the starting pitcher tonight for Milwaukee. Woodruff struck out eight while allowing one earned run in six innings during his first start. Quietly, Woodruff posted a 3.05 ERA with 190 strikeouts in 153.1 innings last season. Closer Devin Williams owns a devastating changeup and has been one of the best relievers in the game recently.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

A solid pitching matchup will keep this total under, but Milwaukee’s hot offense will do just enough to win this one.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -1.5 (+132), under 8.5 (-114)