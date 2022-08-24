MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022

The Chicago Cubs will host their NL Central long-time rival in the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Wrigley Field for game four of this long five-game series. Each team has alternating wins so far as the Cardinals won games one and three while the Cubs won game two. With that, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Cubs prediction and pick.

Here are the Cardinals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-138) (-220 ML)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (+115) (+184 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are running full seam (pun intended) ahead right now as they’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to the Cubs in the second game of this series. They lead the NL Central with a record of 71-52 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be Miles Mikolas, who is pitching a 10-9 record with a 3.32 ERA on the season so far. He’ll look to get another win under his belt tonight.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have been playing some decent baseball lately, but likely won’t be making the playoffs as they find themselves 18.0 games behind the Cardinals for first in the NL Central. The Cubbies have a 53-70 record on the season so far and can really only go up from here. Starting on the bump for the Cubs tonight will be Luke Farrell, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues yet this year, but has a career record of 5-5 with a 4.93 ERA. He’d like to kick off his season with a win tonight.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are starting a veteran pitcher who hasn’t had much time in the major leagues throughout his career while the Cardinals are starting Mikolas with a hot team behind him. If that doesn’t scream “take the Cardinals” I don’t know what does. This is an easy pick, give me the Cardinals run line as they’ll stay hot and keep getting notches in the win column.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-138)