The Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are fighting an uphill battle in the American League West. The Texas Rangers have soared through their first 60 games this season, changing the balance of power not only in the West, but in the entire American League. The Rangers just keep scoring and just keep winning. With the Houston Astros playing well and being firmly established in second place in the division — setting themselves up for a push for first place after the All-Star break — the Halos are the third-best team in the division as things stand. They are ahead of the Seattle Mariners, which seems like a pleasant surprise on the surface, but that's more a product of the Mariners being disappointing than the Angels being particularly good. Los Angeles is only two games above .500 right now, and that's simply not going to get it done in terms of making the playoffs. The Angels have to climb past at least one if not two teams in the American League East. They will very likely need to finish ahead of the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays if they want a playoff spot. (The Baltimore Orioles and the second-place team in the West are in line to get the first two wild card spots. The Angels' best chance is to get the third wild card berth.) The margin for error is small. The Angels have to beat bad teams such as the Chicago Cubs.

Here are the Cubs-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Angels Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Angels

TV: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have stabilized over their past eight games. This team had gone through a really rough period in the middle of May, but Chicago is 4-4 in its last eight games, having won two out of three from the Tampa Bay Rays and then splitting four games with the Padres in San Diego over the past weekend. Every team goes through a few really bad patches every season. The Cubs just endured a big downturn, but they have emerged from it and are able to play talented opponents fairly evenly. The Cubs took a 4-0 lead in Tuesday night's game against the Angels before their pitching broke down, but the fact remains that Chicago did take a 4-0 lead. The Cubs aren't where they want to be or need to be, but they aren't pushovers, either. The Angels have struggled over the past two weeks, getting swept at home by the Marlins and losing three of four to the Astros. Chicago can certainly get another quick start. This time, the Cubs will protect the lead if they get one.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have the pitching advantage in this game. Jaime Barria is the starter for the Halos. Though he has pitched only 34 innings this season as a reliever and spot starter, the 1.59 ERA in those 34 innings is still hugely impressive. If opposing hitters are collecting more tape on Barria, they still aren't figuring him out. Not yet, at any rate. Barria is certainly better than Chicago starter Jameson Taillon, whose return to the National League after a brief stay in New York with the Yankees has not gone smoothly. Taillon has labored through an up-and-down year. His ERA is just over seven runs entering this contest. The Angels have to love how this matchup is aligned for them.

Final Cubs-Angels Prediction & Pick

It is really hard to look past the pitching matchup here. The Angels have a big edge. Take the Halos.

