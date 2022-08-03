The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick.

The Dodgers and Giants, along with the rest of baseball, are in a reflective mood on the day after the death of Vin Scully, the iconic Dodger announcer who worked for the club for 67 years. Scully grew up as a Giant fan in New York. He attended Fordham University and began calling Dodger games in Brooklyn at the age of 22 in 1950. Scully’s last game on the air was a Dodger-Giant game in San Francisco in 2016. He died on the day of a Dodger-Giant game. The news of his passing broke during the Dodger-Giant game on Tuesday night. It is fitting and poetic, and we wanted to note that before continuing with this preview. The Dodgers will carry Vin Scully in their hearts as they take the field on Wednesday by the Bay.

Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while Alex Cobb gets the starting assignment for the Giants.

Julio Urias has a 2.71 ERA. His ERA has been under three runs for nearly the whole season. It briefly went above three runs after a disastrous outing against the Cubs — two innings pitched, five runs allowed — on July 10. However, Urias has responded to that clunker by pitching brilliantly in his last three starts: 20 innings, only three runs allowed, one home run allowed. He looks like a strong frontline starter the Dodgers can depend on in October.

Alex Cobb has a 4.06 ERA. However, that ERA doesn’t tell you how well he is currently performing. Cobb was terrible earlier in the season. His ERA was 5.73 at the end of May. He missed nearly three weeks, then returned to the San Francisco rotation in mid-June. Since then, he has pitched to an ERA of well under three runs. In his most recent outing against the Cubs this past weekend, he pitched six innings and gave up one solo homer. He allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out 11. He is thriving and giving the Giants hope for the remaining two months of the season. San Francisco needs to stack some wins in the National League wild card race. Cobb is doing what he can to help the team.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-105)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-114)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

Trea Turner has a 20-game hitting streak. He has a .341 average, 18 runs, and 17 RBI during the streak, in which the Dodgers are 16-4. Freddie Freeman is also lashing a lot of base hits. Mookie Betts is giving the Dodgers good hitting and great defense. In addition to all of that, Julio Urias is pitching well and is a reliable starter for the Dodgers. Los Angeles has lost only five baseball games since the start of July. The Giants are sinking like a rock in the National League wild card race. There are a million different reasons to like the Dodgers.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

Alex Cobb has a 2.64 ERA with a .225 opposing batting average allowed in the eight starts he has made since returning from the injured list. That’s the best reason to go with the Giants here. San Francisco is obviously struggling, but the Giants do have a lot of pride, and they will play with motivation in an attempt to fight back against a Dodger team which bullied them in the first two games of this series.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

If you think the Dodgers are due for a clunker — they haven’t had many of late — that’s reasonable, but why stop riding the Dodgers at this point? They’re winning money most of the time people bet on them these days.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5