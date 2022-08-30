MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/30/2022

Don’t look now, but one of the most highly anticipated games on the day will be taking place in the Big Apple as the 89-win Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the east coast to take on the dangerous New York Mets. Check out our MLB odds series, where our Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick will be selected.

Without a doubt, the Dodgers have been one of baseball’s best for the better half of the last decade. More specifically, this year’s Dodgers team may be the best that they’ve had in quite some time. More than 50 games above .500, Los Angeles will attempt to win their 90th game of the season by sending out the southpaw in Andrew Heaney, who is 2-1 with a 1.94 ERA in his nine games started.

Not too far behind, the Mets have consistently been one of the more complete teams in the majors. With an uncanny attack with the bats and a knack for silencing bats on the mound, this Mets squad has few weak spots. At 82-47, New York is still fighting it out in the NL East with the Atlanta Braves, as the Mets currently sit three games above their division rivals for the top spot in the division. With this upcoming game being as important as ever, it will be righty Taijuan Walker’s turn in the rotation, as he has pitched to an impressive 10-3 record while posting a 3.38 ERA at the same time.

Here are the Dodgers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+115)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

In a battle between the west and east coasts, the Dodgers are hungry to prove that they aren’t just one of the best teams in baseball but instead that they are deserving of being the top dog. Record-wise, everyone in major league baseball is looking up at the Dodgers at the moment. Trying to lock up home-field advantage in the National League, these games versus the Mets may be the most important and vital matchups that LA has played up to this point. Even more entertaining, but in the four times that these two squads have met up this season, each side has won two games apiece. Now with the battle shifting to Citi Field, the Dodgers should feel confident in the fact that they are 44-22 on the road in 2022.

One name to keep an eye on for Los Angeles to be a difference maker on offense is none other than first-baseman Freddie Freeman, who is continuing to prove why he was a stupendous acquisition during the offseason by the Dodgers. Thus far, Freeman is slashing .327 and could no doubt single handily cover the spread for Los Angeles this evening.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Like the Dodgers, few teams in the sport of baseball have been able to be as successful as the Mets in 2022. However, even with being on a 103-win pace for the year, the Atlanta Braves breathing down New York’s neck has only motivated the Mets to want to continue to win ballgames. After disposing of the Rockies by defeating them in three of four games, the Mets are ready for a heavyweight bout with the Dodgers.

On offense, the Mets boast one of the more ferocious lineups in the sport. Because of their bats, the Mets could have what it takes to cover the spread later this evening. It all starts with the heart and soul of the team in Pete Alonso. Similarly to Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers, Alonso is a deadly weapon that strikes fear into any pitcher he goes up against. Led by Alonso, the Mets as a whole have generated the fifth most runs in the league, the third-highest on-base percentage, and also the seventh-best batting average.

Additionally, New York’s pitching staff has been absolutely filthy. With the return of Jacob deGrom to the starting rotation, the Mets may have the most talented arms in all of baseball. When it comes to Tuesday’s contest, Taijuan Walker has proved that he can be a solid piece to the puzzle as the number three starter in the rotation. In his career against Los Angeles, Walker owns a 3-3 record with a 4.25 ERA in ten starts. Walker will be the key for the Mets to cover the spread if he can pitch deep into the later frames and also by keeping the Dodgers on their toes.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Even with injuries to the Dodgers pitching staff that has forced LA to test their depth, this roster from top to bottom will be on full display this evening. With a 56-22 record since June, the Dodgers are not the type of team to put your money against.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)