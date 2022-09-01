MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 9/1/2022

After splitting the first two games, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets suit up for battle on Thursday afternoon! Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers took care of business by coming away with a road win 4-3. However, it was the Mets who came out on top yesterday in another one-run game by a score of 2-1 in a low-scoring affair. Winners in seven of their previous nine contests, the Dodgers will have the services of lefty Clayton Kershaw, who is making his first start since being placed on IL with a back injury. On the season, Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA.

The Mets battled back nicely on Wednesday with a shutdown performance from their pitching staff, as they only surrendered three Dodgers hits on one run total. After deGrom looked un-hittable in game two, the Mets will turn to right-hander Chris Bassitt, who has had a productive season with an 11-7 record and 3.34 ERA.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers don’t lose very often, but this happened to be the case on Wednesday. In a showdown between the top two teams in the National League, it was only expected that each game would come down to the wire in thrilling fashion. Without a doubt, this series throughout the entire campaign has left fans on the edge of their seats as the regular season series between the Dodgers and Mets sit tied at three games apiece. Not to mention, but the first two contests of the latest edition between the two have both been decided by only a single run.

After mustering up only three hits on one run yesterday, baseball fans and bettors should not expect the dynamic LA offensive attack to be stagnant in back-to-back days. Remember, this is a team that remains one of the more dangerous offenses that baseball has to offer. Not only are the Dodgers the top dog in runs scored, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, but they possess the highest average-run differential in the majors with a 2.22 mark per game.

Ideally, in order to cover the spread, Los Angeles would love to achieve this by putting up some crooked numbers early and often against Bassitt and the Mets while receiving a phenomenal first outing from the IL by Kershaw. After missing nearly a month of play with a back injury, Kershaw has proved to be a thorn in the side of the Mets, as he has gone 10-0 in 15 regular season starts to go along with a 2.15 ERA overall. Above all, the Dodgers will go as far as Kershaw carries them in this one with the offense more than able to provide some run support for their southpaw hurler.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Don’t look now, but the Mets absolutely have what it takes to cover the spread today! Obviously, the Dodgers are the only thing standing in the way of the Mets securing home-field advantage at Citi Field throughout this year’s postseason.

In order to cover the spread on Thursday, having a repeat of a pitching effort that silenced LA’s bats yesterday would in end up going. a long way. While the Mets don’t have the luxury of a player with the caliber of Jacob deGrom this afternoon, having a pitcher like Chris Bassitt isn’t too bad of an option either. After being traded from Oakland to the Big Apple prior to the 2022 regular season, Bassitt has proved to himself and many others that he can be one of the top twirlers that the game of baseball has to offer.

During the month of August, Bassitt was absolutely electric as he posted a 1.62 ERA. Outside of a rocky sixth inning against Colorado last week in which he allowed three earned runs, the Mets starter has been untouchable. In his lone start versus the Dodgers in 2o22, Bassitt recorded a quality start in six innings while giving up three runs back on June 3rd.

Offensively, the Mets can hold their own. As a whole, New York ranks sixth in total runs, seventh in batting average, and third when it comes to on-base percentage. Even though they only scored a pair of runs yesterday, be on the lookout for OF Brandon Nimmo to be a contributing factor with the bat and in the field defensively. Not only did Nimmo record two hits on the day, but he also leaped and robbed what would’ve been a game-changing home run that would’ve tied the game.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

In the seventh game between these two contenders, only one has what it takes to come out on top and cover the spread. While each side is capable, betting against Kershaw and his recent dominance against the Mets would be unwise. Expect the Dodgers to come out on fire as they should have no issues in covering the spread this afternoon.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)