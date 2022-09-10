The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Padres prediction and pick.

Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while Blake Snell takes the ball for the Padres.

Julio Urias has a 2.29 ERA and is very much in the National League Cy Young Award conversation, behind Miami Marlin starter Sandy Alcantara. Urias has been dominant since the start of June, giving up more than three earned runs in only one start since then, and more than two earned runs in only two starts over the past three-plus months. Take away his one truly bad outing since the start of June — a two-run, five-inning disaster against the Cubs just before the All-Star break — and Urias has pitched to a sub-1.50 ERA over the past two-plus months going back to July 4. He has been absolutely outstanding, and he is going to be the team’s starter in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Blake Snell’s ERA on July 22 was 5.22. Since then, Snell has been terrific. He has become the guy the Padres hoped they were getting when they acquired him. Snell, in his last nine starts since July 22, has given up more than two runs in only one start. In his other eight starts in that nine-start sequence, he has pitched to an ERA under 1.50, matching what Urias has been doing for the Dodgers. Snell’s emergence gives the Padres an elite arm, which they will need in the push for a playoff spot and, if they make the postseason, the National League Wild Card Series against a really good team (probably the National League East runner-up).

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+116)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

Julio Urias is the main reason why the Dodgers will cover the spread. He has been outstanding this season, and beyond that, he has been extremely consistent. The Dodgers know what to expect when he goes to the mound. They know they’re going to get at least six innings, and they know Urias won’t allow more than two runs. Maybe this game will be an exception, but you wouldn’t want to bet on that, would you?

The Dodgers lost to the Padres on Friday. They very rarely lose two games in a row, including and especially to the Padres. One week ago, they lost on Friday but then beat San Diego on Saturday and Sunday, with Urias getting the win on Saturday (Sept. 3). Patterns point to a Dodger win.

Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread

After winning in walk-off fashion against the Dodgers on Friday, the Padres gave themselves a shot in the arm and should come to Petco Park fired up for this game. Urias solved them a week ago, but after studying tape and making adjustments, they could thwart Urias’ pursuit of the Cy Young Award and take a big step forward in their pursuit of the playoffs. Keep in mind that the Dodgers have the No. 1 seed nearly locked up in the National League. The Padres need this game far more than the Dodgers do. That matters.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

Even though the Padres really need this game, Julio Urias merits a lot of trust. Take Los Angeles.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5