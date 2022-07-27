MLB Odds: Giants vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will conclude their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick we have laid out below.

San Francisco has been unable to recapture last season’s 107-win magic, sitting at 48-49 on the season, third in the NL West. To make matters worse, they are staring down a possible sweep at the hands of Arizona.

Arizona does not have much to play for, with a 44-53 record keeping them out of contention. Moral victories like a sweep of a division rival will go a long way in keeping fans interested for the rest of the season.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+140)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Taking the mound today for San Francisco is Logan Webb, arguably the ace of this pitching staff. In his 20 starts, Webb has registered a 2.77 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 123.2 innings. Webb is one of the game’s brightest young stars and should anchor this rotation for years to come. Webb’s slider is one of the most successful pitches in baseball, as hitters have managed just a .176 batting average against that offering, with a 30.9% whiff rate. Behind Webb, the Giants bullpen has really struggled, albeit a few performers have outshined the bunch. Camilo Doval, John Brebbia, and Jarlin Garcia are the only three full-time relievers with ERAs under 3.

San Francisco’s powerful offense is highlighted by the tenth-most home runs with 115. Joc Pederson has belted a team-leading 17, with Wilmer Flores (14 home runs) and Darin Ruf (11 home runs) the only others to eclipse double-digit totals. Between injuries (Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria) and regression (Joey Bart, Brandon Crawford), this lineup has become very top-heavy, with a large gap representing the best hitters and the bottom of the roster. Underperformance has been the theme for this team, but a progression to the mean is not out of the question for this group.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona is still in rebuilding mode, as some of their young prospects have made the progression to the big leagues. Daulton Varsho, a building block who has been around for a little, has slugged 13 home runs and 15 doubles, while Alek Thomas, the hyped former second-rounder, has a 1.8 WAR in just 66 games. These are the first two of the new guard on the way for Arizona. Christian Walker, a possible buy-low trade candidate, has provided a great power output, sending 23 balls over the fence, although those have come with a measly .207 batting average. Arizona’s offense is merely below-average as compared to bad, but their 110 home runs stand out.

Zac Gallen will be tasked with completing the sweep in this series finale. Gallen has been great, with a 3.31 ERA in his 18 starts. Rebounding from a dismal 5.26 ERA in June, Gallen has registered a 3.28 ERA thus far in July. A 4.21 team ERA ranks only 22nd in baseball, but Gallen is one of the lone bright spots. The team mark is slightly elevated by a 4.26 bullpen ERA. First-time All-Star Joe Mantiply is more than a great story, with a 2.38 ERA in 38 innings and an outstanding 38:2 K:BB ratio.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Let’s ride the hot hand in this one. Take the Diamondbacks to cover this spread at home.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona +1.5 (-170), under 7.5 (-102)