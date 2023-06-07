The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Rockies.

The San Francisco Giants are ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West in early June. How many people would have predicted that outcome before the start of the season? The unfortunate aspect of that reality for the Giants, however, is that they lead the Padres only because San Diego has been horrible. The Friars are several games under .500, while the Giants are hovering near the break-even mark. It's not as though San Francisco has played particularly well through two months of the MLB season, but the Giants — who looked horrible in the first two weeks of the season, suggesting that a very long year lay ahead of them — have rebounded and stabilized. Now they need to take the next step: announcing themselves as a worthy playoff contender in a National League which is currently wide open. No N.L. team is dominating this year. The Atlanta Braves looked like a dominant team for a few weeks but have regressed. They're probably the favorite, but they aren't running away with anything. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been the most pleasant surprise in the Senior Circuit, but they're not 20 or 25 over .500. They're not the Tampa Bay Rays. The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates currently occupy wild card positions, and neither team is lighting it up. Miami is a solid 34-28 entering Wednesday's action, but that's hardly an overwhelming standard. The Giants have a very legitimate chance to make a run at the postseason as things stand on June 7. We'll see if they can continue to build on what they have done.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-140)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+116)

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Giants-Rockies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants send staff ace Logan Webb to the mound. Webb has been very good this year — not his absolute best, but certainly one of the more reliable pitchers on the staff and a guy the Giants feel confident about. One could make the argument that Alex Cobb has been strong this season, but that's not a reflection or commentary on Webb, who uses location and his mixture of speeds to get hitters out. It's true that Coors Field is a tough place for a pitcher to pitch, but if anyone can handle the assignment, it's Webb. Also keep in mind that the Colorado Rockies do not have a lineup of mashers. This is not one of the better hitting teams the Rockies have assembled. There are plenty of holes in this batting order which Webb can exploit to manage situations and limit Colorado's offensive output. Webb against Connor Seabold is a pitching matchup San Francisco has to love in this game. The Giants are the better team and they have the better starter. What's not to like about this game from a San Francisco standpoint?

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies lost 10-4 to the Giants on Tuesday night in the first game of this series. That might seem like a reason to pick against Colorado, but the Giants are not a consistent team, and the swings and fluctuations of a Major League Baseball season often create bounce-back situations such as this one. A team plays a terrible game one night, it plays a good one the next. That kind of dynamic often overrides the night's pitching matchup. Unless a pitcher is really on top of his game — and Logan Webb hasn't always been a lockdown pitcher in 2023 — one team's focus and clarity is often enough to turn the tide and win a game. Colorado is going to be that team on Wednesday: focused and ready to bounce back.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Giants have their ace on the mound. The Rockies are 10 games under .500 and laboring. Take the Giants.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5