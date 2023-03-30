Our national pastime has finally returned to us as 2023 MLB Opening Day has officially arrived! The very first showdown of a long and grueling 162-game season kicks off as the Cleveland Guardians head to T-Mobile Park to take on the Seattle Mariners. Join us for our MLB odds series, complete with a Guardians-Mariners prediction and pick along with details on how to watch.

A year ago, the Guardians compiled a solid 92-70 record and took home first-place Al Central honors in the process before falling short at the hands of the New York Yankees in the playoffs.. Nevertheless, expectations are more than high for this group as they look to take that next step into becoming legit contenders. Firing the first pitch of the season in this one will be righty Shane Bieber, who is coming off a stellar 13-8 record to go along with a minuscule 2.88 ERA in 2022.

One of the more promising teams that MLB has to offer, the young and talented Seattle Mariners are ready to leave their mark on the rest of the league in 2023. After snapping the longest playoff drought in all four major professional sports a year ago, Seattle will turn to the Ohio native himself in Luis Castillo to kick off the Opening Day festivities. In 2022, Castillo posted an 8-6 overall record with a solid 2.99 ERA to boot.

Here are the Guardians-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Mariners Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-235)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

With the youngest team in baseball throughout the 2022 season, Cleveland surprised the baseball world by taking home the division. The Guardians are now in pursuit of winning the World Series for the first time since 1948. Without a doubt, there have been plenty of teams in franchise history that have come knocking on the door of a championship, but have ultimately fallen short. Can this Guardians crew be any different in 2o23?

First things first, in order to cover the spread, a dynamic Opening Day start from Shane Bieber will need to be in store for Cleveland bettors to feel good about themselves. In his final Spring Training start, Bieber was automatic from the mound with 11 strikeouts. Bieber has always excelled at missing bats, as the former AL Cy Young winner is among the league’s best from the rubber.

Above all else, it will be important for the Guardians to stay patient in their at-bats. Castillo will certainly try to get Cleveland batters to swing at pitches out of the zone. Fortunately, Castillo has endured his fair share of struggles against the Guardians, as he sports a 1-3 record with a 5.04 ERA in six career starts against them.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for free-agent addition Josh Bell to serve as the biggest difference-maker in this one with his long-ball power and ability to change the tide of a game with one swing of the bat.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle’s small taste of postseason play last year has transformed the club’s expectations heading into this one, as they truly believe that they can be a contender in 2023.

Not only do the Mariners return last year’s AL Rookie of the Year in Julio Rodriguez, but they also supplemented themselves with the signing of another fellow All-Star in outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. In addition, the Mariners also improved their overall depth with the signings of guys like outfielder A.J. Pollock and infielder Tommy La Stella.

Of course, no player on this roster means more to the team than Rodriguez himself, as the 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is on the brink of becoming one of the brightest faces the league has to offer. In fact, don’t be surprised if Rodriguez makes a huge impact in this one with not only his bat but also his blazing speed on the base paths and flashy glove while out on the field.

While it is difficult to predict whether or not Castillo will be on his A-game in first start of the year, keep in mind that the Seattle ace possesses a devastating slider that often leaves the opposition in shambles. Coming off of an impressive 2022 campaign, note that the Guardians are also 1-6 in their last seven games overall versus the Mariners, which should bode well for the Seattle faithful.

Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Opening Day is one of the more exciting days of the year for sports fans, and this American League matchup will be no different. By the time the final out is recorded in this contest, it will be the Mariners that continue their recent dominance over their AL counterparts.

Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+190)