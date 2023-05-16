The Cleveland Guardians (19-21) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox (14-28) Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Guardians are 5-5 in their last 10 games and are coming off a series win against the Los Angeles Angels. Although they have a record below .500 on the season, they are still in second place in their division. Cleveland is led by Jose Ramirez on offense. He has a .285 batting average with four home runs and 22 RBI. Josh Naylor leads the Guardians in home runs (6) and RBI (26).

The White Sox are having a rough season this year. They are fourth in the AL Central and have won just four of their last 10 games. Chicago is coming off a series loss against the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals. For the White Sox, Luis Robert is batting .275 with 11 home runs while Andrew Vaughn leads the team in RBI with 29. Robert has been the best player for the White Sox, but Yoan Moncada is batting .300 through 12 games.

Shane Bieber will be taking the mound for the Guardians while Lance Lynn toes the rubber for the White Sox.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+126)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians will have their best pitcher on the mound. Bieber has a 2.61 ERA through 51 2/3 innings pitched. Bieber has gone at least six innings in seven of his eight starts. He has also not given up more than three runs in any of his starts this season. Opponents are batting just .229 off Bieber this season. With Bieber on the mound, the Guardians will always have a chance to win.

Cleveland will be going up against a struggling pitcher. Lynn has allowed the 54 hits in 44 1/3 innings this season. He has a 7.51 ERA, as well. He has given up at least four earned runs in six of his eight starts this season. Cleveland does not score a lot, but they have a chance to put up some runs in this game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned before, the Guardians do not score many runs. In fact, they score under four runs per game. They have hit the fewest home runs, the least amount of hits and the second worst batting average. With the struggles Lynn has had, there is a great opportunity for him to have a shutdown game. Lynn does give up a lot of hits, but with the lack of scoring from the Guardians, the White Sox should be able to keep this game close. If Lynn can pitch well, the White Sox will cover this spread.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to who has the worse game; Lance Lynn or the Guardians offense. Expect Lynn to give in just enough for the Guardians to build a lead and cover the spread.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+126), Under 8.5 (-115)