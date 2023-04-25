The Seattle Mariners (10-12) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) Tuesday night in the first game of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Mariners are coming off a weekend series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs each on the series. Kelenic led the team in hits with four while Hernandez picked up three of his own. George Kirby and Matt Brash picked up wins for the Mariners and Paul Sewald notched two saves.

The Phillies are coming off a four game series with the Colorado Rockies in which they won three. Philadelphia slugged eight home runs in the series. Nick Castellanos had two home runs and six hits to lead the team. 11 different players on the Phillies picked up an RBI on the weekend. Seranthony Dominguez, Connor Brogdon and Zach Wheeler were the winning pitchers in the series. Jose Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel picked up saves in the two close games.

The pitching matchup for this series opening game will be Logan Gilbert vs. Bailey Falter

Here are the Mariners-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Phillies Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+138)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Phillies

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners will have Logan Gilbert pitching this game. With him on the mound, Seattle has a lot of confidence. On the season, Gilbert has thrown 22 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts to just four walks. He attacks the zone and misses barrels. He had a rough outing in his last game, but he should be able to get back on track in this game. If Gilbert can have a good game, the Mariners will cover this spread and win the game.

The Mariners are facing a pitcher that does not strikeout many hitters. Falter has just 12 strikeouts in 22 innings. Seattle strikes out just over nine times per game, so it will be good for them to face a pitcher who is not trying to strike people out. Seattle will have a chance to put the ball in play in this game and generate some runs.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are one of the better hitting teams in the MLB. They are third in batting average through their first 23 games. No matter who is on the mound, the Phillies find a way to hit the ball around. They will need to do that in this game if they want to keep it close. Philadelphia hits a little better off of right-handed pitchers, so they will have a good matchup in this game.

The Mariners struggle to hit this season. They are hitting just .226 on the year, good for fifth worst in the MLB. Falter may not strike a lot of people out, but he does not have to against the Mariners. Seattle is even worse against left-handed pitchers. They are batting below .200 when facing a lefty, so Falter has a chance to have a big game in this one.

Final Mariners-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a close one. Philadelphia is better at home this season and the Mariners have had their struggles. Expect the home team to keep this game close, or even win.

Final Mariners-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-166), Over 8 (-120)