The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick.

Marco Gonzales goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Reid Detmers takes the bump for the Angels.

Marco Gonzales has stabilized over the past month. From July 14 through August 13 — a period in which he made six starts — Gonzales allowed at least five runs in four different starting appearances. In his last five starts, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 11, Gonzales has allowed nine earned runs in 30 1/3 innings, an ERA under three runs. That’s what Seattle needs from Gonzales as it closes in on its first playoff berth since 2001, ending the longest playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Gonzales will not start for this team in a three-game American League Wild Card Series, but he knows that he will be needed in middle relief and needs to be sharp heading into October.

Reid Detmers has really impressed for the Angels this year. You’ll remember that he no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays in early May, but then he struggled in the next several weeks, when the Angels plummeted and lost control of their season. Detmers and the Angels have been involved in parallel journeys this year. The team was horrible in the second half of May and in the month of June, but after the All-Star break, it has been noticeably better, particularly in August and early September. The team cratered in late spring and early summer but has managed to fight back in recent weeks. Detmers has done the same, pitching at a high level and making tweaks to his approach which have generated improved results.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-196)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Mariners Could Cover the Spread

The Mariners have just lost two straight one-run games to the Angels. That is a rare development for this team ever since it won 14 straight games in late June and early July to transform its season and thrust itself into the middle of the playoff hunt, and very likely a playoff berth. Losing the two one-run games on consecutive days is a rare thing. Losing back-to-back games to the Angels is a rare thing, too. Seattle hit rock-bottom when it lost four of five games to the Angels at home in June. Then it picked itself up and changed its whole season. This is a very different team from the one which stumbled to the Halos in early June. After losing these consecutive games in Anaheim, expect the M’s to battle back and grab their first win in this four-game wraparound series, which concludes Monday afternoon. After being shut down by Shohei Ohtani, the Mariners should be able to do better against Reid Detmers.

Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread

Reid Detmers has been pitching really well over the past month, but more than that, the Angels know that Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez is out with an injury suffered on Friday night in the first game of this series. Suarez has been the best non-Julio Rodriguez Mariner hitter this year. He has given this team power and a source of timely hits. His bat was missed in the loss to the Angels on Saturday, and that absence will continue to matter. Julio Rodriguez was held out of the lineup on Saturday. If he does play in this game, he won’t be at 100 percent. Those are big reasons to take the Angels.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game, given the Mariners’ health problems combined with the fact that they’re bound to improve after two bad games against the Halos. If you insist on a pick, take the Mariners plus the runs on the run line.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5