MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/31/2022

The Houston Astros will host the Seattle Mariners once again to wrap up a four-game series this afternoon. In fact, this is the final meeting between these two teams for the rest of the season until a hopeful playoff appearance. Can the Astros take the series with a win tonight or will the Mariners split the series and continue on their journey for a wild-card position? Let’s find out.

Here are the Mariners-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-176) (+120 ML)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-142) (+152 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are now 4-5 since the All-Star break after playing so well, but to be honest it’s not entirely their fault as they’ve seen the Astros twice within that time. The Mariners currently sit in second place in the AL West with an overall record of 55-47 and 11.0 games behind the Astros for first place. While it’s unlikely that they’ll win the division, they’re still fighting for a very possible wild-card position. Starting on the mound for the Mariners tonight will be George Kirby, making his 14th career start for the rookie. He’s pitching a 2-3 record with a 3.50 ERA. This will be his first career start against the Astros and he’ll want to make it a good one as his team is starting to get desperate for wins.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros continue to be one of the best teams in baseball as they have control over the AL West by quite a margin. They have an overall record of 66-36 and are 11.0 games in front of the Mariners. If they keep up this pace, not only will they make the playoffs, but they’ll find themselves in a very high seed and getting home-field advantage where they can. Jake Odorizzi will take the mound for the Astros today for his 12th start of the season, and the 16th start of his career. He’s pitching a 4-3 record with a 4.25 ERA so far on the year and is looking promising for the Stros so far. He’ll want to get ahead in the division even more than they already are with another win, closing out the Mariners and Astros’ action for the rest of the season.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are very good, and it wouldn’t surprise me if either of them won today. With that said, I think both teams are going to find some hot bats early on in this game and take full advantage of the young pitchers on the mound. Because of this, I’m taking the over. The Astros in general are typically a good team to bet the over on, but at the same time, so are the Mariners. It’s a no-brainer in this one, especially at a pretty decent price point too.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-104)