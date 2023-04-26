The Seattle Mariners will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at Citizens Bank Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle has struggled to an 11-12 record this season, despite a strong roster. The bullpen has been to blame a bit for the struggles. Manager Scott Servais has helped to turn the fortune of the franchise, making the postseason for the first time in over two decades.

Philadelphia has yet to build off a surprise World Series run, going 11-13 to open the season. Manager Rob Thompson has had to navigate a multitude of injuries in the early going. Still, at full tilt, this is a talented roster with the potential to contend for a title.

Here are the Mariners-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Phillies Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Phillies

TV: Root Sports NorthWest, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Jarred Kelenic finally seems to be delivering on his prospect promise, slashing .342/.395/.726 with seven home runs, seven doubles, and three stolen bases. Kelenic ranks towards the top of the league in most batted ball metrics, but also provides above-average defense in the outfield. Fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez, last season’s Rookie of the Year, has belted five doubles and four home runs, leading the team with five stolen bases. While Rodriguez’s batting average is way down, he is making the most of his damage. Ty France leads the team with nine doubles, driving in 15 runs. Newly acquired Teoscar Hernandez is second on the team with six home runs. J.P. Crawford has showcased elite plate discipline, walking 16 times and hitting six doubles.

Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle, making his fifth start of the season. Gilbert has pitched to a 3.57 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings this season. The righty’s hard-hit percentage is down almost 10 percent from last season, while his strikeout percentage is up almost nine points. Closer Paul Sewald earned his seventh save last night, striking out 17 batters in 13.0 innings.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

After leading the National League in home runs last season, Kyle Schwarber once again paces the Phillies, belting five over the wall. Schwarber is once again hitting for a low batting average but has walked 14 times, providing production with his patience and power. Brandon Marsh is on a tear, with six doubles, four triples, and four home runs, becoming the only Phillie with an OPS north of 1.000 on the season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 10 doubles, hitting two home runs and driving in 13 runs. Alec Bohm leads the team with 19 RBI, hitting five doubles and three home runs. Bohm has cut down on his swing and miss this season, dropping over seven percent.

Taijuan Walker will make his fifth start of the season in this one. The righty has struck out 17 batters across 21.1 innings, pitching to a 3.80 ERA and .208 batting average against. Lefty Jose Alvarado has been otherworldly, striking out 20 batters across 10.1 innings, allowing just one earned run and no walks. For his whole career, Alvarado has always been a “just wait until he throws strikes” kind of pitcher. Well, here it is, pure dominance.

Final Mariners-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This is a sneaky good pitching matchup, but Kelenic and company can prevail.

Final Mariners-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Seattle -1.5 (+140), over 8.5 (-106)