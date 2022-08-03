MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Seattle Mariners, fresh from wheeling and dealing at the deadline, sit at 56-49, second place in the AL Wild Card. Being in the AL West, the same division as the Astros, the Wild Card is the easiest route to a playoff spot, and Seattle solidified those chances at the trade deadline.

The New York Yankees, also buyers at the deadline, are comfortably in first place in the AL East at 70-35. The playoffs are all but certain in New York, but fans will still find ways to complain, and a loss last night against Seattle is the lowest-hanging fruit.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Yankees Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-137)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7 (-104)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle, rather than rest on their laurels and hope they can hold on to a playoff spot, was one of the more aggressive teams at the deadline. The prized addition of that deadline, Luis Castillo, is this afternoon’s starter. Castillo, who was acquired from Cincinnati for a massive prospect haul, is one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball. He has pitched to a 2.86 ERA in 85 innings this season, registering 90 strikeouts. Batters are hitting an anemic .125 against Castillo’s fastball, which averages 96.9 mph. Behind Castillo, is a strong bullpen that ranks 10th in ERA at 3.53. Erik Swanson, Penn Murfee, and closer Paul Sewald (13 saves) all have ERAs below 3.00. Flamethrower Andres Munoz, who saved last night’s game, owns a 3.02 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

Julio Rodriguez is hurt, but that has not stopped Seattle’s offense. Eugenio Suarez (17 home runs), and Cal Raleigh (15 home runs) have been big power threats. Ty France, who has 13 home runs to go with a .308 batting average, is day-to-day with a wrist injury but has not been put on the Injured List yet. Seattle’s offense as a whole is squarely in the middle of league rankings, but there are a couple of craters that are pulling those numbers down. To combat those anchors, Seattle acquired Jake Lamb from the Dodgers, who has displayed some power in his 77 plate appearances this season. Seattle scored eight runs last night, so there is a strong potential for this offense.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York has not played exceptionally well since July began, but the beginning of their season was so dominant that there is not much to worry about. An exciting trade deadline netted the Yankees Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trivino, Harrison Bader, and Scott Effross. These were all added to a team that owns the American League’s best record. This afternoon, the Yankees will send their ace Gerrit Cole to the mound. Cole has been his usual self this season, with a 3.30 ERA, and 162 strikeouts in 125.1 innings. The right-hander was shaky in his last start against Kansas City, but his stuff is as good as ever, routinely parking his fastball at 98 mph and above. Cole is in the 94th percentile in strikeout rate, at an astonishing 32.5%. The Yankees’ bullpen got even better with the additions of Effross and Trivino. The team ranks second in bullpen ERA with a lowly 2.90 mark.

Offensively, this team is a true juggernaut. Aaron Judge is having one of the best seasons in recent memory, launching 43 home runs with a .298 batting average. Unfortunately, Wednesday will be an off day for Judge, but there is still plenty of thump in the lineup. Anthony Rizzo, who has a home run in four straight games, and 27 overall, is third in the AL in home runs. DJ Lemahieu has been on fire lately, hitting .417 with three home runs across his last 15 games. Offense has never been a problem for the Yankees this year, although they struggled against Castillo when he was with Cincinnati.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This should be the best pitching matchup today.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+114), under 7.5 (-104)