The Miami Marlins (12-10) visit the Atlanta Braves (14-8) in an National League East matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins are coming off a series win against the Cleveland Guardians. Bryan De La Cruz recorded five hits and a home run on the series to lead the Marlins. Jon Berti and Avasail Garcia homered in the series as well. Garcia collected four RBI to lead Miami in their series win. Andrew Nardi and Braxton Garrett picked up wins for the Marlins while A.J Puk notched his fourth save of the season.

The Braves were just swept by the Houston Astros. Ronad Acuna Jr. had five hits and three doubles. Ozzie Albies had a home run and four RBI on the weekend. Sean Murphy and Kevin Pillar both homered in the series as well. On the mound, Atlanta gave up 17 runs in the three games.

Edward Cabrera will take the mound against Spencer Strider in game one Monday night.

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-102)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have Cabrera on the mound. He has been much better as of late. In his last two starts, Cabrera has given up four runs in 11 innings while striking out 12. He has also only walked three batters in those two starts. His control has been much better and he is limiting the runs he gives up. Cabrera needs to keep that same control, but he should be able to hold the Braves offense to a minimal amount of runs. If he can keep the Braves offense in tact, the Marlins will cover this spread.

Miami is hitting .250 as a team. They will need to battle at the plate in this game if they want to get to Strider. Luis Arraez leads the MLB in batting average. Miami has five other players hitting above .260 on the season. If they can get hot for this game, the Marlins will be able to keep this close.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves will have their Cy Young candidate on the mound. Strider is has thrown 22 innings on the season with 36 strikeouts to 11 walks and only allowing 12 hits. Strider has nine strikeouts in every start this season and the Braves have won every single one of his starts. With Strider on the mound, the Braves always have a chance to win and cover the spread.

Strider has an above average whiff percentage this season. The Marlins offense is above average in whiff percentage as well. The right-handed pitcher has an opportunity to rakc up more strikeouts in this game. If he can stay locked in for this game, the Braves will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good pitching matchup and a fun one to watch. There may not be a lot of runs scored, but Spencer Strider will outpitch Edward Cabrera and end the Braves losing streak. The Braves should cover the spread in this game.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-118), Under 7.5 (-106)