MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies host their NL East rival, the Miami Marlins tonight for game one of this three-game series. The Phillies are coming off of a sweep over the Nationals, extending their winning streak to five games, while the Marlins are coming off of a win of their own over the Cubs. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick.

Here are the Marlins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+102) (+210 ML)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-122) (-255 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have not been playing well, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and staying 49-59 on the season. They currently find themselves in fourth place in the NL East, 21.0 games behind the Mets for first. The Marlins have also started to lose their touch as they’ve been dealing with some key player injuries lately, forcing them to have some series struggles at the plate. Starting on the mound for the Marlins tonight will be Braxton Garrett, who is throwing a 2-5 record with a 3.88 ERA. They’ll need to find some hot bats at the plate if they want to have any chance in winning this game/series.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been red hot lately, going 9-1 in their last 10 matchups, but are also flying under the radar as they are still third in the division with a total record of 60-48, 10.0 games behind the Mets. The Phillies could easily find themselves in a playoff position if they keep up this momentum. There have also been rumors about Bryce Harper possibly coming back to the squad soon, which will be a humongous boost to their clubhouse. Starting on the mound today will be ace, Zach Wheeler, who is pitching a 10-5 record on the season so far with a 2.69 ERA. He’ll look to keep the boys rolling and climb up the standings more and more.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

I don’t love the odds on this game, but regardless of what the odds are, this seems like a pretty easy choice here. The Phillies are on an absolute tear right now and want that playoff spot pretty bad. The Marlins just can’t find the right footing lately and are slowly descending further and further down the rankings. Give me the Phillies run line here. Again, not the best odds, but the easy money maker in my opinion.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-122)