MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/31/2022

The Miami Marlins will host the New York Mets to close out a three-game series. The Mets are looking to sweep the series with a win tonight while the Marlins are still trying to figure out if they want to buy or sell by Tuesday’s trade deadline. Can the Mets get a sweep over the Marlins today? Let’s get into it.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128) (-138 ML)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-154) (+118 ML)

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been playing some really good baseball all season, but slowly began to fall apart before the All-Star break. However, no need to fear as the hopes for Jacob deGrom to come back soon are very high. The Mets are 63-37 on the season so far as they lead the NL East, just 3.0 games ahead of the Braves. After tying the lead for the division with the Braves a few days ago, the Mets have gone on a five-game winning streak to claim their spot at the top.

Starting on the mound today for the Mets will be Taijuan Walker, making his 18th start of the season with a record of 8-2 and pitching a 2.67 ERA. He’s been a very good pitcher for the Mets as they patiently await their superstar ace to come back from injury. The Mets are also looking to make the World Series push as they have their eyes on some major assets as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins haven’t been playing so hot lately as they are now down to fourth place in the NL East. They show some promise every now and then, but with an overall record of 47-54 and being 16.5 games behind the Mets, the Marlins should be looking to sell at the deadline. Their real problem is injuries, as they’ve lost some key players this season, but that’s not entirely an excuse for a ball club that seems to be in a slump each year.

Starting on the mound today for the Marlins will be Pablo Lopez, making his 21st start on the season. Lopez is one of the many Marlins players who have been in trade talks recently as he’s gone 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA on the year so far. It would not surprise me if this is the last start Lopez has for the Marlins this year, let alone in his career, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens by Tuesday.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This pick seems fairly easy to make, almost to the point of a trap game. The Marlins are really hurting when it comes to injuries, and the Mets have been on a tear recently with one of their better pitchers starting tonight. I’ll keep it short and sweet, give me the Mets on the run line. Again, it almost feels like a trap game, but sometimes you just have to bet the obvious.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+128)