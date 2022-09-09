MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York had been the toast of the NL East for the majority of the season but now sit at an 87-51 record, just half a game ahead of the Atlanta Braves. Another injury to Max Scherzer is an issue that could deter the team’s hopes for a division crown.

Miami has yet to build on the momentum of their 2020 playoff run, going 56-80, thirty games out of the NL East, and are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Plenty of young prospects have begun to make their way to Miami, with the chance to impress then brass and implant themselves in the future plans of this club.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+104)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York will task David Peterson with tonight’s start. Peterson has gone 7-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 21 appearances, 17 starts, and 95 innings, striking out 110 batters. Peterson has pitched to a 2.93 ERA in his last 27.2 innings pitched. As a starter, Peterson owns a 3.21 ERA, with 102 strikeouts in 87 innings. Peterson’s 27.1 percent strikeout rate is a career-high and ranks in the 78th percentile. New York’s bullpen has been bolstered by the dominance of closer Edwin Diaz, who has pitched to a 1.52 ERA with 29 saves and 101 strikeouts in just 53.1 innings. Diaz has struck out an astonishing 49 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 100th percentile in the league, and batters have hit just .129 against Diaz’s slider.

Pete Alonso leads the New York offense with 32 home runs and 106 RBI, adding 24 doubles and a .501 slugging percentage. Francisco Lindor has rebounded from his brutal 2021, hitting 21 home runs and stealing 15 stolen bases. Jeff McNeil leads the team with 36 doubles and a .318 batting average. Brandon Nimmo has hit 27 doubles and 13 home runs, adding a .351 on-base percentage. New York is seventh in the league with a .257 team batting average.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami will send Edward Cabrera to the mound in this one, bringing a 2.39 ERA in nine starts, striking out 55 batters in 49 innings. Batters have hit below .200 against all but one of Cabrera’s five pitches, and own a brutal .160 batting average overall against Cabrera. The average exit velocity on hits against Cabrera is just 86.1 mph, ranking in the 93rd percentile. Miami’s brutal bullpen is slightly made better by lefty Steven Okert. Okert has pitched to a 2.45 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched.

Jesus Sanchez has hit 12 home runs, the leading mark amongst the active hitters on the Marlins roster. Garrett Cooper leads the team with 26 doubles and 36 walks. The offense is missing some key components, without Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler, leading to some awful production. Jon Berti has stolen 32 bases, a mark that leads the league. As a team, Miami has stolen 109 bases, which also leads the league. Miami has the third lowest team batting average, hitting just .228 as a group. The young players that have been called up have a perfect opportunity to make an impact here.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

New York should be a pretty easy victory in this one.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+104), under 7.5 (-114)