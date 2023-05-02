The New York Mets played a doubleheader yesterday, and now head to face the Detroit Tigers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Mets are now playing their third game in 36 hours. They are going into a lull in their schedule and looking to make up ground in the NL East. The American League Central has only one team over .500, giving the Tigers hope of challenging for a playoff spot if they can string together some wins. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has expressed optimism about his team’s recent play, stating, “The encouragement is that I think we’re putting together better games. I think we’re playing better baseball and giving ourselves a chance.”

Here are the Mets-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Tigers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+105)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Mets vs. Tigers

TV: SNY/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets enter this interleague battle currently tied for second in the NL East. They split their doubleheader against the Braves, but have struggled as of late. they have won just two of their last eight games and were shut out twice in that period. The Met’s bats have been up and down this year, currently hitting just .242 on the season with an OBP of .334, both middle of the pack in the majors. Pete Alonso has not been up and down though, as he has smacked 11 home runs and drove in 28 on the year. He leads the team with a .333 average with runners in scoring position.

Beyond Alsonso, Francisco Lindor has helped lead this Mets offense. Lindo has hit four home runs and driven in 22 this year while stealing four bases. In the doubleheader, he went one for six, while scoring twice and driving in a run. When runners have been in scoring position, he is hitting .267 but also has an on-base percentage of .395. Brandon Nimmo has been playing well lately too. He has gotten on base in five of his last six games and brought his on-base percentage to .419. When runners have been in scoring position, Minno is six for 20 on the season, but has hit two sacrifice flies, and walked four times.

The Mets will be having Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer return in this series. Tonight will be Joey Lucchesi though. In his two starts this year he is currently 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA. In his first start, he went seven scoreless innings to get the win, but against the Nationals, he only went 5.1 innings and gave up three. The Mets still got the win in the game, which was a 9-8 affair. If he does not go deep into the game, the bullpen will need to take over. That may not be a bad thing though, as the bullpen is currently at a 3.51 ERA which is 11th in the majors.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The first thing the Tigers favored is the fact the Mets had to play a doubleheader yesterday. It was back-to-back games with a small break in between for the Mets, and then they had to travel to Detroit. The Tigers have had more rest time for their bullpen and their field guys, which could help them in this game. Secondly, the Tigers have hit much better against left-handed pitchers this year. They get the joy of hitting against one to start the game.

The Tigers are currently led by Matt Vierling, who is hitting .284 on the season with an on-base of .341. He is doing a good job of getting on base, but only has eight RBIs and seven runs to show for it. Leading the team in home runs are Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting .217 and has struck out 22 times. Maton is hitting just .171 while striking out 26 times on the year. Both guys need to make more contact, and if so, more runs will follow. Finally, Spencer Torkelson has been struggling as of late. He has hits in just three of his last nine games and only has one multi-hit game.

Michael Lorenzen is the projected starter for the Tigers. In three starts this year, Lorenzen is boasting a 7.07 ERA and an 0-1 record. He is yet to pitch over five innings in any of his starts and has given up five or more runs in two of the three. He also has yet to strike out over six in any of his starts as well. Lorenzen has not been great, so the Tigers will probably need to deliver run support for them to get the win.

Final Mets-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Mets are going to be going into their third game in 36 hours in this one. Even for the best teams that are hard, they have a good pitcher on the mound and are facing a bad one. This one could be low scoring due to that, but Lorenzen has not shown the ability to keep balls in the yard this year. If he cannot do that, Alonso will strike. That will happen today, and if you are looking for a Dinger Tuesday play, Alonso is a great one.

Final Mets-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+105)