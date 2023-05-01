Due to weather concerns, the New York Mets will likely designate pitcher Max Scherzer to start the second game of their road series against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, followed by Justin Verlander‘s first expected start of the season Thursday, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

Scherzer, who is in his 16th season and second with the Mets, is returning from a 10-day suspension after he violated grip-enhancing substance policy. Scherzer was ejected from the fourth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 13 after umpires checked his hands and glove for a sticky substance.

Max Scherzer has been ejected from today's game for using an illegal foreign substance on his glove (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/zjPSL2RJcf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2023

Scherzer will likely return ahead of Verlander, who could make his first start of the season Thursday.

Verlander, who had a teres-major muscle strain in spring training, completed a 69-pitch rehab outing for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, Rumble Ponies, Friday. He went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out six and giving up two hits.

That start came after Verlander threw 43 pitches in a live batting-practice session on Sunday at the Mets’ facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Scherzer has a 2-1 record with an ERA of 3.72 in 2023. He is in his second season with the Mets.

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets this summer. Last season with the Houston Astros, he finished with an 18-4 record en route to his third Cy Young Award. The Astros won the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scherzer and Verlander had great success as teammates with the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to 2014. Verlander won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 before Scherzer won it in 2013. The Tigers advanced to the World Series in 2012.