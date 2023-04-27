The Baltimore Orioles (16-8) take on the Detroit Tigers (9-14) in the first game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Tigers prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles are coming off a series win against the Boston Red Sox. Baltimore did not hit a home run in either of their wins, but Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson went deep in their game two loss. The winning pitchers for the Orioles in the series were Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells.

The Tigers just beat the Brewers twice in three games in Milwaukee. Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter hit home runs in the series. Matt Boyd and Mason Englert were the winning pitchers for Detroit. Alex Lange and Jason Foley were able to notch saves for the Tigers.

These two teams have met already this season and the Orioles swept the series. Austin Hayes and James McCann each had a home run in the series. Ramon Urias led the team with three RBI in the three games. The Orioles pitching staff gave up just three runs the entire series. Baltimore had to walk-off the Tigers twice in the three games, so this four game series should feature some competitive games.

The pitching matchup for game one in Detroit will be Kyle Gibson vs. Joey Wentz.

Here are the Orioles-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Tigers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+116)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Tigers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV:

Stream:

Time: ET/PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have a great pitcher on the mound in this game. He is making his sixth start of the season and the Tigers have won five of those starts. Their one loss came on a walk-off in Chicago. Gibson has gone at least five innings in all his starts and already has a game pitched against the Tigers. In that game, Gibson threw 6 1/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out 11. He was at his best in that game and he should be able to do it again. The Tigers have the lowest batting average in the MLB and the least amount of hits by 12. In 23 games this season, the Tigers have scored just 70 runs. Gibson should have no problem shutting down the Detroit offense.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are feeling good coming into this series. They just took two of three from the Brewers and have brought themselves into third in the AL Central division. The Tigers need to keep relying on their pitching staff to win this game. Their pitching staff gave up nine runs in three games against the Orioles in Baltimore. In their last nine games, the Tigers have given up just 26 runs. That is less than three a game. Their pitching staff has been locked in lately and if they can continue to be that way, they will keep this game close.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team in this game. They have the pitching staff to shut down the Tigers again and their offense is just as solid. Expect the Orioles to come and win this game and cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+116), Under 8 (-115)