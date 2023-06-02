The Baltimore Orioles take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Giants.

The Baltimore Orioles have answered every challenge so far this season. They are in the first wild card position in the American League. They exist in a cutthroat division and are clearly an upper-tier team in the American League East. Any team which can finish in the top two of the A.L. East — as the Orioles are currently in line to do — is a World Series threat. Being ahead of the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox is a real achievement. The Orioles showed last year that they had the potential to be really good this season. Through two months of play, their young players have aced the test of Major League Baseball. Adley Rutschman is not just a very good player; he is a legitimate star. They now begin the month of June with a long Western road trip. We are going to learn a lot about this team over the next few weeks. We will see if this team can maintain its winning ways as the summer arrives and the length of the season becomes more prominent.

Here are the Orioles-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Giants Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-154)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Giants

TV: MASN (Orioles) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are just a really good team. They might not have the big names of the Yankees or the nationwide reputation of the Tampa Bay Rays, but they're really good. They're getting production from a lot of different sources in their batting order. The back end of their bullpen is really strong. What also marks the Orioles as a really good team is how often they win the final three innings of a close game. It's not just the bullpen; their hitters come up with quality, run-producing at bats late in games. Their comeback wins over the Toronto Blue Jays a few weeks ago showed how resilient and resourceful they are. Baltimore is a much better team than a San Francisco squad which has been hovering around the .500 mark for several days. Baltimore should relish being able to play a relatively average ballclub outside the American League East. This is the kind of situation where the O's should be able to feast.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Logan Webb on the mound. That's the ace of the San Francisco staff. Baltimore has a lot of good, tough hitters, but the Orioles have had a tendency to start a lot of games slowly at the plate. Baltimore is so good at rebounding from early deficits and turning on the jets in the seventh through ninth innings, but Logan Webb might be able to keep the O's under wraps in the first six innings and allow the Giants to build a multi-run lead the Orioles cannot erase. The Giants definitely have the right pitcher on the mound in this game, the one they want to go to battle with.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick

Baltimore versus a non-A.L. East team is a good matchup for the Orioles, even though Logan Webb is pitching for the Giants. Take Baltimore.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5