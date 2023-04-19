Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Baltimore Orioles (10-7) visit the Washington Nationals (5-12) on Wednesday night! First pitch commences at 7:05 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Nationals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Orioles-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Nationals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Nationals

TV: MASN/2

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 9-8 (53%)

Over Record: 11-5-1 (69%)

Baltimore looks to win a quick two-game series with Washington tonight after a barn-burning 1-0 win yesterday. The Orioles held the Nationals to just five hits and no runs in the win. That marked Baltimore’s fourth win in their last five games. Consequently, a win tonight would lock down their third consecutive series win after previously besting the Athletics (3-1) and White Sox (2-1). Baltimore holds a strong track record against this Washington team considering they took three of the four games between them last season. That being said, the Orioles need their offense to output a bit more run support if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Kyle Bradish (0-0) makes his second start of the season tonight for Baltimore. The 26-year-old lasted just 1.2 innings in his season debut before being struck by a line drive and exiting the game. After a short stint on the IL, he returns tonight in what serves essentially as his season debut. Bradish flashed moments of greatness through 23 starts in his rookie 2022 season. Despite a 4-7 record, Bradish finished with solid metrics such as an 8.5 K/9 or 2.4 K:BB. While his 4.90 ERA was nothing to write home about, it was an overall successful season for the righty. Tonight presents an excellent opportunity to get 2023 started on the right foot as he takes on Washington’s 26th-ranked offense.

Assuming Bradish can handle the Nationals’ soft lineup, the Orioles will need their own lineup to show up if they want to cover tonight. Despite managing just a single run in yesterday’s win, the Orioles proved to be one of the most electric offenses in baseball thus far. Their 5.6 runs per game ranks third in the league while their 0.791 OPS ranks fourth. Baltimore receives production up and down their lineup but Adley Rutschman emerged as their offensive leader. The former top prospect put together a solid rookie 2022 season but looks as though he’s taken a leap this season. He owns a .323 average thus far to go along with four home runs and 13 RBI. Additionally, his 16 walks rank second in the league.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-12 (Fifth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 10-7 (59%)

Over Record: 8-7-2 (53%)

Washington dropped a heart-breaking series opener with Baltimore and now looks to salvage the two-game set. The Nationals held the Orioles to just a single run in yesterday’s loss but couldn’t muster any kind of offense to match. That marked Washington’s fifth loss in their last six games as they continue to search for their first series victory of the season. Despite their rough start, the Nationals played a brutal schedule thus far that included series with the Braves, Rays, and Guardians. That being said, Washington desperately needs a win tonight but will need someone to step up on offense if they want to cover as home underdogs.

Southpaw Mackenzie Gore (2-0) makes his fourth start of the season for Washington tonight. Gore started the season strong with two wins against Atlanta and Colorado. However, he looked shaky in his most recent start when he lasted just 3.2 innings and gave up two runs, four hits, and four walks against the Angels. Still, the 24-year-old looks nasty to start the year. He holds a strong 10.8 K/9 although he continues to struggle with walks. Still, the former top pitching prospect in baseball has flashed the dominant starter potential that long enthralled scouts and front offices alike. Although Baltimore averages the third-most runs per gamer, Gore could be in line for a strong outing given his early success.

Washington struggled to generate runs over their first 17 games but that is no fault of third baseman Jeimer Candelario. The long-time Tiger started hot with a .286 average. Additionally, he leads the team with three home runs, nine RBI, and 32 total bases. With hits in all but four games, this season look for Candelario to provide the Nationals with a strong floor on offense.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Despite the recent success of Mackenzie Gore, the Nationals’ offense can’t hang with Baltimore.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+118)