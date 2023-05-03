Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Baltimore Orioles (20-9) visit the Kansas City Royals (7-23) for the second of a three-game series on Wednesday night! First pitch commences at 7:40 p.m. ET. Baltimore took the series opener with an 11-7 win yesterday. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Orioles-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Royals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports, MASN/2

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 8-2 (Second in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 17-12 (59%)

Over Record: 17-11-1 (61%)

Baltimore returns to Kansas City for the second game of a three-game series red-hot. The Orioles won three consecutive games coming into today and hold the second-best record in baseball. Baltimore boasts one of the best offenses in the league to date as they rank fifth in runs per game and fourth in on-base percentage. While their pitching ranks around league average, they feature an elite defense that turns the most double plays per game. Still, they need to limit the damage done by Kansas City if they want to cover tonight. Despite coming away with a four-run win in the series opener, the Orioles allowed seven Royals runs. Consequently, their pitching will largely determine whether or not they cover as road favorites tonight.

Veteran Kyle Gibson (4-0) makes his seventh start of the season for Baltimore tonight. The long-time Twins starter looks to be in the midst of a resurgent season after two consecutive years with an ERA above 5.00. Through six starts, Gibson holds a solid 3.93 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched. Although his 1.31 WHIP and 2.5 K:BB could be improved, he has done exactly what the Orioles need him to do thus far. While he struggled somewhat in his most recent start, he already recorded three quality starts in the first month of the season. Considering the Royals average the third-fewest runs per game, Gibson should thrive given his track record thus far.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is the name to watch for Baltimore tonight. Mountcastle already has eight homers and 26 RBI to his name and is fresh off a two-home run performance in the series opener.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 3-7 (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 10-20 (33%)

Over Record: 15-13-2 (54%)

Kansas City looks to snap a two-game skid as they host Baltimore in the second game of their three-game series tonight. The Royals, predictably, have been abysmal on both sides of the plate this season. On offense, they average the third-fewest runs per game in addition to the third-fewest total bases per game. Things don’t get any better on defense, where they hold the third-highest ERA in baseball. Consequently, Kansas City’s -68 run differential (29th in the MLB) won’t translate to a lot of wins. Additionally, the Royals’ 33% cover rate sits as the worst rate in the MLB. Still, Kansas City put up seven runs in the series opener, and with some improved pitching they could easily find themselves covering as home underdogs.

Righty Zack Greinke (0-4) makes his seventh start of the season tonight. The 19-year year veteran may be well-passed his glory days but he still flashes the ability to output quality starts. He started the season hot with two strong starts against the Twins and Blue Jays but has since cratered. Through six starts Greinke holds an ugly 6.10 ERA to go along with a 1.45 WHIP. Additionally, he appears to be headed in the wrong direction as he is coming off his worst start of the season. He lasted just 3.2 innings in a loss to the Twins during which Minnesota pegged him for seven runs on eight hits. That being said, Greinke pitched much better at home this season with a 3.63 ERA in three starts. Kansas City needs him to be sharp if they want to keep things close tonight.

Catcher Salvador Perez finally looks to be heating up after a slow start to the season. Although he boasts just a .279 average, he’s been red-hot in recent games. Over his last four games, Perez holds a .500 batting average to go along with three homers and seven RBI. After crushing two long balls in the series opener, look for Perez to stay hot tonight.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick

Baltimore came away with a four-run win in the series opener and I don’t expect much to change tonight. Don’t overthink this: fade the Royals.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+112)