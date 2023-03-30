Opening day is finally here! After a long offseason baseball returns as the San Diego Padres play host to the visiting Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB Odds series with a prediction and pick while we tell you how to watch.

The Padres made a few offseason moves that they are excited about. The biggest name being Xander Bogaerts. Their stacked lineup includes Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Jake Cronenworth as well. San Diego added Seth Lugo to their bullpen while Josh Hader and Nick Martinez return. Many people have selected the Padres to not only win their division, but win the World Series as well.

The Rockies enter this season with a little bit of hope. Colorado looks forward to Kris Bryant playing a full season with Charlie Blackmon and C.J Cron. The Rockies are hoping Mike Moustakas will have a comeback season for them as well. Top prospect and rookie of the year favorite, Ezequiel Tovar is a top prospect to be excited about too. They need to see some better pitching, but Colorado hopes to shock some people in 2023.

Here are the Padres vs. Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7 (-104)

How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

San Diego has an explosive offense. They have three legitimate MVP candidates in Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts. If you add Fernando Tatis to the mix, he makes a fourth MVP candidate in the San Diego lineup. This lineup will be scary throughout the year, and it will be fun to watch.

Blake Snell got the opening day nod for the Padres in this one. Last season, Snell had a 3.38 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 128 innings. Snell has the ability to mow down lineups. If he has his best stuff, the Rockies will not have a fun day at the plate.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado comes into this one with hope. Kris Bryant is a guy to watch. In Bryant’s career vs. left-handed pitching, he has 53 home runs and 139 RBI to go along with his .301 average. His ability to hit lefties is going to help the Rockies out all year, but especially on opening day. If the Rockies can get some guys on base with Bryant up to bat, there is a good chance they will score some runs.

The Rockies will have German Marquez on the bump for this game. Last season Marquez had a tough year. He was 9-13 with a 4.95 ERA. However, in his career, Marquez has a 5-2 record, 3.71 ERA and 63 strikeouts in nine appearances. He pitches well in San Diego and if he can keep that up, he will put the Rockies in a good position to win this game.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Padres lineup is going to be to strong for the Rockies to handle. San Diego comes into this game with high hopes and a lot of confidence. The Rockies will need to have a really strong game to keep up. Expect the home team to come out strong with the bats and get the opening day win.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+100), Over 7 (-118)