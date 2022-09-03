MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to bounce back from a shellacking as they take on the San Francisco Giants in the bay area on Saturday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Giants prediction and pick.

The Giants demolished the Phillies 13-1 on Friday night, hitting the ball at every turn. It started in the first inning when Joc Pederson singled to center, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead. Then, Brandon Crawford delivered an RBI single, making it 2-0. Evan Longoria added a run with a double.

The Giants entered the second inning with a 4-0 lead and Pederson back at the plate. Next, he blasted a three-run bomb into McCovey Covey and right into the hands of “McCovey Cove Dave”, one of the famous kayakers in the cove behind the stadium. The home run was his 21st, giving the Giants a dominating 7-0 lead. Later, San Francisco tallied four more runs in the third inning before one each in the fifth and eighth. The Phillies scored their lone run in the ninth to prevent the shutout.

Today, Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies. Syndergaard is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on nine hits. It was his first loss as a Phillie, dropping his record to 3-1 with a 4.40 ERA over five starts since coming over.

The Giants will go with Jakob Junis on the hill. Junis is 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA. Recently, he went 4 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on nine hits. Junis went 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA over five starts last month and will look to improve that mark. Also, he faced the Phillies on May 31, going 4 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits.

The Giants are 3-1 against the Phillies in 2022.

Here are the Phillies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are currently holding onto the last playoff spot in the National League and have done it without Bryce Harper for a good chunk of the season. Despite not having Harper for a while, their offense is still solid. Harper is back, and the Phillies are doing what they can to fight off the Milwaukee Brewers.

The offense ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in runs, seventh in home runs, and seventh in slugging percentage. However, their on-base percentage is 15th, putting them at middle-of-the-road. Philadelphia has built a lineup that either smashes the ball or does nothing. Two great examples of this include Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins. Schwarber has 36 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 81 runs, while Hoskins has 26 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 70 runs. However, Schwarber is batting .212 and Hoskins .251. Harper is better than both, with a .318 mark. He likely would have had 40 home runs had he not sustained an injury.

The Phillies must have a good day on the mound. Last night, their starting pitcher lasted 1 2/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs and their bullpen allowed six more. Syndergaard must be efficient and give a tired bullpen some rest.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Harper, Hoskins, and Schwarber perform at the plate. Likewise, they get the job done if Syndergaard locates his pitches and the bullpen protects him.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are not going to the playoffs unless they catch fire and the Phillies or San Diego Padres fall off a cliff. Yes, they have endured too many slumps and hardships to see that become a reality this season. Their offense exploded last night but has become a hindrance throughout the season.

The Giants rank 23rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, 14th in runs, 13th in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage. Their inconsistency all year has doomed them. One night, they would score plenty of runs, and the next, they would underperform. Pederson is their best overall hitter. He is batting .268 with 21 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 47 runs. However, he is only one guy, and the rest of the team could help him more often.

The Giants will cover the spread if Junis can bounce back from his last start. Additionally, they need to replicate the offensive performance from last night.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick

It is easier to trust the Phillies to bounce back than the Giants to repeat a good performance. Likewise, it is also easier to trust Syndergaard over Junis. Syndergaard will bounce back from his first loss and give the Phillies a win over the Giants at Oracle Field.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)