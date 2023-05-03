The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) in game two of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Pirates-Rays prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was taken by the home team, but it was close. The Rays scored in the bottom of the fourth, but the Pirates immediately answered with a run of their own. Wander Franco singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Rays the lead for good. Harold Ramirez would homer in the sixth to give some insurance as the Rays went on to win 4-1. Roansy Contreras picked up the loss for Pittsburgh while Colin Poche earned the win in relief. Jason Adam recorded his first save of the season in the win.

Game two will feature Mitch Keller take the mound against Shane McClanahan.

Here are the Pirates-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rays Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-118)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 7 (-128)

Under: 7 (+104)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Rays

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are going to need a big outing from Mitch Keller in this one. Luckily, Keller pitched very well in April after his rough opening day start. In April, Keller threw 31 innings, allowed 10 runs on 26 hits and struck out 32 while only walking eight. In three of his five starts in April, Keller notched at least seven strikeouts. Keller also gave up two runs or less in four of those five starts. If he can have a good start, he will keep the Pirates in this game.

The Pirates hit very well against left-handed pitching. Pittsburgh hits 31 points better when facing a lefty. McClanahan is not an easy lefty to hit, and stats do not normally matter when facing him. However, if the Pirates can string together a few hits and push across a couple runs, they should be able to stay in this game. This mixed with a good outing from Keller will help the Pirates cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have their ace on the mound and that is all the reason needed for them to cover the spread. McClanahan is 5-0 on the season with a 2.12 ERA in 34 innings pitched. He has allowed just 23 hits while striking out 42. In six starts, McClanahan has four quality starts and has not given up more than two runs in any of his outings. He has also gone at least five innings in all of his starts. He has a tough task facing the Pirates, but he should be able to have another good game in this one.

The Rays have the best offense in the MLB. As a team they are hitting .280 and lead the league in home runs, runs, and OPS. Tampa Bay can hit even the best of pitchers and that is why they have only lost six times all season. What is even better is their home record. They have lost just twice at home and will look to keep that going in this one. With their offense, and the McClanahan, the Rays will always have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are a good team, but they have met their match with the Rays. Expect Tampa Bay to come out and win this one with their best pitcher on the mound.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (-102), Over 7 (-128)