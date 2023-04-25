The Texas Rangers (14-8) take on the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) in game two of their three game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Reds prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was as close as any game will be. The Rangers were off to an early 5-1 lead. The Reds cut the lead to one before allowing another the Rangers to stretch the game back to two. In the eighth inning, the Reds still trailed by two until the Rangers pitchers walked in two runs to tie the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Jonathan India walked to lead off the inning and then T.J Freidl stepped up to the plate. He drove a two strike fastball into the gap to win the game for Cincinnati. Josh Jung homered twice for Texas and Ezequiel Duran collected three hits. Freidl and Spencer Steer had multi-hit games for the Reds and India scored three runs. Alexis Diaz was able to pick up the win after pitching a scorless top half of the ninth for Cincinnati.

Martin Perez will pitch for the Rangers while Luke Weaver gets the ball for Cincinnati.

Here are the Rangers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Reds Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+115)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers need to pitch better in this game and they have the man on the mound to do it. Martin Perez had an excellent season last year, but he is off to a little bit of a slow start this season. Perez gives up hits, but he has only allowed more than two runs just once in his four starts this season. The Reds do not hit too well as they bat just .234 off of left-handed pitching. If Martin Perez can limit the Reds to just two or three runs in this game, Texas will have a good chance to win and cover the spread.

The Rangers have the fifth best batting average in the MLB. Luke Weaver has struggled in his career and has made just one start this season. He gave up two home runs in his only start this season as well. Texas is top 10 in home runs in the MLB and Great American Ballpark is very hitter friendly. If the Rangers can get their pitch and hit a few out, they will cover this spread easily.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds need to come out swinging. Four of their everyday players are hitting over .260. As mentioned before, Perez will give up his hits. The Reds will have a chance to hit the ball around and get people into scoring position. Cincinnati hits better with runners in scoring position. At .242, the average is not pretty, but it will get the job done occasionally. Four of their starters are hitting above .265 with runners in scoring position. If they can get these guys up to the plate, they will be able to produce some runs in this game.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Rangers lost the game Monday night because they lost all control on the mound. Do not expect that to happen again. The Rangers will have the command at the end of the game and score some runs offensively. Texas should bounce back and cover this spread in the game Tuesday night.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+115), Under 9.5 (-118)