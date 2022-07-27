MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The Seattle Mariners will be hosting their AL West rival, the Texas Rangers for the final game of this three-game series. The Mariners won games one and two against the Rangers so far and are looking to sweep them at home and keep the momentum going for this tough upcoming schedule. The Rangers have seen some bad luck thrown their way lately as they try to survive in the standings before it’s officially too late. Who takes home the win tonight? Let’s dive into it.

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+142) (-118 ML)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-172) (+100 ML)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are in a tough spot right now, riding the middle of the division but little to no hope for the offseason just halfway through the season. They have an overall record of 43-53 but are still 20.0 games behind the Astros for the AL West title. The Rangers are also 2-8 in their last 10 and have seen some struggles. Luckily for them, their starting pitcher tonight is Jon Gray, who is pitching very well lately. He has a 7-4 record on the season with a 3.48 ERA while he’s on a three-game winning streak, and winning six of his last seven starts. He’ll need to get the job done tonight if they want to close out this series on a high note.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners were on an absolute tear through the league at the end of the first half of the season. However, after the All-Star break, they took a little bit of a dive but are back up again going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Overall, the Mariners are 53-45 but sit in second place in the AL West, 11.0 games behind the Astros. Starting on the bump tonight for Seattle will be Marco Gonzales, who has routinely struggled against the Rangers throughout this season. He’s pitching a 3.74 ERA on the season, but he’s been picked apart by this Texas team every time they see each other. The Mariners rely pretty heavily on their defensive capabilities to win games, and it’ll be a tough matchup for both of them.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Here’s the thing: how do you not bet on the Mariners in plus money here? Yes, the pitching could be an issue, but a stronger team that’s playing a weaker team at home is the underdog? I don’t like it, and it’s an easy bet to make. The Mariners either need to see a turnaround performance from Gonzales tonight, or they need their offense to put an end to Jon Gray’s winning standards.

The more I analyze it, the more I’m starting to switch up my bet. I’m going to take the Rangers to win the first half of the game (through the first 5 innings). They have a 1st Half Run Line spread of -0.5 listed at +110 and I like that a lot more than picking a straight-up winner. It’s even better odds than the other usual options, and I think Jon Gray can get it done for the Rangers through five innings.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Rangers 1st Half Run Line (+110)