MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Minnesota Twins will host the Texas Rangers for game two of this four-game series after the Twins won game one with a score of 2-1. Can the Rangers bounce back and get a win tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Twins prediction and pick.

Here are the Rangers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Twins Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-140) (+150 ML)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+116) (-178 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have made some changes this past week both to their manager and front office. But that doesn’t help their playoff chances this year as the Rangers are 53-66 on the season while 23.0 games behind the Astros for first place in the AL West. Starting on the mound for the Rangers tonight will be Glen Otto, who is pitching a 5-8 record with a 4.96 ERA. They’ll try to upset the Twins tonight and get back in the win column with the new management.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have found themselves in the middle of a playoff race as they’ve now dropped to second place in the AL Central, 1.0 games behind the Guardians. Overall, the Twins are 62-55 on the year as they fight for their spot at the top of the division. Veteran pitcher Chris Archer will look to make another start tonight as he has pitched 2-6 with a 4.15 ERA so far with the Twins. He looks to rebound his performance with a win here tonight to get back on top of the division.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick

This one is almost a no-brainer as the Twins are easily the better team in this matchup, but Archer is starting on the mound, which is semi-concerning. He hasn’t been good in a few years now and he’s shown it with a 2-6 record so far on the year. With that said, I think the Rangers can do something here tonight. Give me the run line for the Rangers, I think they can cover the spread. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be given to them, but I think they can find a way to hit around Archer tonight.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-140)