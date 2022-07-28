MLB Odds: Rays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/28/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will square off with the Baltimore Orioles today in the final matchup of a four-game series at Camden Yards. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rays-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Tampa Bay, who is clinging to the final playoff spot in the American League, is looking to salvage a split in this series. Last night, Tampa Bay was victorious in ten innings, winning 6-4 in ten innings.

Baltimore enters the trade deadline in an interesting spot. At 49-49, the team is on the cusp of contention, but seemingly a year or two ahead of their rebuilding timeline. This could lead to some creative maneuvering by General Manager Mike Elias.

Here are the Rays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-192)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (+158)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay, who is stuck in a 5-5 stretch, is reeling after the losses of Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier for the season. Still, a 13-10 record in July has kept the team afloat in the playoff race. The offense is led by catalysts Randy Arozarena, who has hit 12 home runs and 22 doubles, and Yandy Diaz, with an otherworldly .405 OBP. Arozarena and Diaz are the most productive regulars, and two of the three regulars that have stayed healthy (Taylor Walls but he is having a brutal season). While only Arozarena and Isaac Paredes (12 home runs) have amassed double-digit home runs, the Rays are eighth in baseball with 174 doubles. There is power in this lineup, but it has yet to translate to a big win total.

Tampa Bay has one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, their 3.42 ERA ranks fourth in the league. This afternoon, Ryan Yarbrough will take his 5.61 ERA to the mound. More bad news came last night, as Matt Wisler (2.38 ERA) will miss some time with a neck strain. Still, this staff is capable of dominating teams on any given day. Brooks Raley, Jalen Beeks, and Jason Adam are all-star relievers to follow Yarbrough. The team will have to be imaginative going forward, as injuries will continue to test the depth of this ballclub. The reputation of the Rays recently has been their ability to seemingly pluck relievers out from nowhere.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore is one of baseball’s feel-good stories this season. After going 52-110 in 2021, Baltimore has almost matched that win total this season, sitting at 49-49 as July comes to a close. As trade rumors swirl, Baltimore has a chance to take a pivotal series from Tampa Bay. Anthony Santander has belted 17 home runs, while beloved Oriole and possible trade piece Trey Mancini has hit 16 doubles. Baltimore’s lineup is formidable, thanks to five players with double-digit home runs. This lineup could look entirely different next week, but for now, Baltimore’s lineup is as capable as any.

The pitching staff is highlighted by an unbelievable bullpen. Jordan Lyles, today’s starting pitcher, has been decently average, with a 4.79 ERA in his 20 starts. The bullpen has been asked to do a ton this year, with their 402.2 innings ranking third in the league, but have been dominant. The team’s 3.04 bullpen ERA ranks third in the league, with six relievers registering below a 2.50 ERA.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be one of the more entertaining games today, with playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (+158), over 9 (-105)