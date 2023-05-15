The Cincinnati Reds (18-22) visit the Colorado Rockies (17-24) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Reds-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+120)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Rockies

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati continues their six-game road trip as they travel to Colorado after taking two of three from Miami. That marked the second consecutive series win for the Reds after they shut down the Mets last week. Despite sitting four games under .500, the Reds find themselves just five games back of first in a weak NL Central. Consequently, Cincy could help their case immensely with a series-opening win. With their ace on the bump and the first of their wave of prospects freshly called up, the Reds stand a strong chance of covering as road favorites tonight.

Righty Hunter Greene (0-3) makes his ninth start of the season tonight. However, Greene is still looking for his first win. He hasn’t pitched poorly by any means as he holds a solid 3.69 ERA and elite strikeout numbers. With 51 strikeouts in 39 innings, he is well on pace to mirror the excellent 11.7 K/9 he compiled as a rookie. That said, Green continues to struggle with walks – giving out two free passes per game. Over his last four starts, he allowed 10 walks compared to just six in his first four starts. Things don’t get much easier tonight with a trip to Coors Field on deck. Greene struggled in his lone start there last season when he allowed six hits, four walks, and four runs in just 4.1 innings of work. While Greene improved since that start in his rookie year, he is difficult to trust tonight given the inconsistencies this season.

Cincinnati’s offense has been nothing special thus far. Through 40 games, the Reds rank 20th in runs and 25th in total bases. However, they should get a boost tonight with the debut of one of their fifth-ranked prospect. Infielder Matt McLain was called up prior to Monday’s game. The 95th overall prospect in baseball slugged at Triple-A with a .348 average, 12 home runs, and 40 RBI in 138 at-bats. Along with fellow middle infielder Jonathan India (.295 average, 64 total bases, eight steals), the Reds could see their offense flourish with more young talent joining the fold.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies saw their three-series win streak snapped thanks to dropping two of three to the visiting Phillies this past weekend. However, Colorado salvaged the series’ final game and remains one of the hotter teams in baseball. Since April 30, the Rockies hold a stellar 9-4 record thanks to a sweep over the Brewers and series wins over the Mets and Pirates. Consequently, the Rockies stand a strong chance of covering tonight as home favorites provided their offense continues to click at home.

Righty Connor Seabold (1-0) makes his third start of the season for the Rockies tonight. Seabold appeared in nine games thus far for Colorado but just two of those came via starts. He spent the entire month of May coming out of the bullpen – during which he compiled a 5.27 ERA and 13:3 K:BB ratio. However, he made two starts over the last two weeks – giving up three in five innings against the Brewers before only allowing one in five innings against the Pirates. While Seabold hasn’t impressed in either role, he at least has some familiarity with the Cincinnati offense. One of his five starts last season came against the Reds. He was crushed for four runs on six hits in five innings of work – eventually picking up a loss.

Given Seabird’s inexperience, the Rockies need their offense to click if they want to cover tonight. That starts with outfielder Jurickson Profar who has been red-hot of late. Over his last six games, Profar holds a strong .304 average while collecting a dream-high 16 total bases. Aside from him, both Ryan McMahon (.218 average) and Elias Diaz (.328 average) could be in store for big nights after both players homered off Greene last season.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

With Greene on the bump and McLain debuting, the Reds should come out with a ton of energy. Despite being road favorites, I’m all over Cincy tonight.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (+120)