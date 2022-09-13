MLB Odds: Rockies vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022

The Rockies visit the White Sox to begin a 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-White Sox prediction and pick.

With less than a month of the regular season remaining, the Rockies are pretty much out of the running. They are 36.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and 16 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card seed. It was another miserable season for the Rockies as they have a lot of work to do in the offseason to improve.

The White Sox are also a disappointment this season. Most knew the Rockies wouldn’t be good, but the ‘Sox were expected to be a World Series contender. Injuries definitely got in the way, however, they missed their chances to win a lot of games this year. Luckily for them, the Minnesota Twins have had a bad few weeks and have dropped under .500. As a result, Chicago is now in 2nd place in the AL Central Division and down just three games to the Cleveland Guardians.

Here are the Rockies-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-White Sox Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Rockies tonight is right-hander Chad Kuhl. Kuhl pitched a respectable first half, but the second half of the season took a toll on him. He is now (6-8) with a 5.38 ERA in 117 innings. He’s allowed eight runs this month already and has allowed four long balls. The Rockies found a way to win the game that Kuhl last started in and if they didn’t then he would have lost his last six in a row. Facing a team that is battling for a playoff spot, Kuhl will need to be on his game if they want to cover this spread.

Outside of CJ Cron, the Rockies’ lineup didn’t have a productive year. Jose Iglesias and Yonathan Daza are both hitting over .300, but their slugging percentage is (.392) and (.390) respectively. If this next statistic isn’t the most “Colorado Rockies Stat” of all time then I don’t know what is. The Rockies are 12th in the MLB in OPS at .723. At home in the Mile High City, they are 2nd behind the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .808 OPS. On the road, they are 29th with a .629 OPS.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Pitching tonight for the ‘Sox is right-hander Michael Kopech. The hard thrower has a (4-9) record and 3.78 ERA in 114.1 innings. Kopech has a 2.97 ERA at home despite the (1-5) record. Outside of Dylan Cease, not many starters in this rotation have had much run support. Kopech was roughed up against the Seattle Mariners in his last start allowing four runs in 3.2 innings. This is actually the second time he will face the Rockies. Back on July 26, Kopech threw 5.1 shutout innings and allowed just six hits. Now at home, expect him to put up a similar performance.

Luis Robert and Josh Harrison are both listed day-to-day. Tim Anderson is on the 10-day IL and so the lineup could be a little thin tonight. Those three are among the top six in at-bats for this lineup so it’s crucial they come back and contribute soon. Elvis Andrus has been a key part of the lineup since arriving in Chicago.

Jose Abreu is without a doubt the heartbeat of the lineup. He is batting .310 on the season with 14 home runs and 66 RBIs. The former MVP has 165 hits on the season which leads the AL. Abreu also is 2nd in the AL in batting average, leads the AL in OBP, and is 2nd in OPS.

Final Rockies-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are the call to make here at home. The Rockies are not the same team outside of Denver.

Final Rockies-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+100)